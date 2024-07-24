Super Adorable Shraddha

Less is always more for Stree's Shraddha Kapoor.
Over-the-top styles is something she prefers to avoid; instead, her wardrobe is filled with pared-down outfits.
Her alluring silhouettes are most often complemented with a fresh face and modest make-up.
IMAGE: Shraddha has a style tip for those who would like to wow on their next date.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Breathtaking in a simple blush pink cotton blazer.
IMAGE: Blue on blue -- she lets the cropped top hide under the denim jacket.
IMAGE: Dazzling in Indian traditional wear, her minimal make-up keeps the focus on the salwar suit.
IMAGE: Shraddha accessorises this slip-on dress with her gorgeous smile.
IMAGE: She's found a foolproof way to shine in silver and metallics.