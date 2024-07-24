Super Adorable Shraddha

Less is always more for Stree's Shraddha Kapoor.

Over-the-top styles is something she prefers to avoid; instead, her wardrobe is filled with pared-down outfits.

Her alluring silhouettes are most often complemented with a fresh face and modest make-up.

IMAGE: Shraddha has a style tip for those who would like to wow on their next date.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Breathtaking in a simple blush pink cotton blazer.

IMAGE: Blue on blue -- she lets the cropped top hide under the denim jacket.

IMAGE: Dazzling in Indian traditional wear, her minimal make-up keeps the focus on the salwar suit.

IMAGE: Shraddha accessorises this slip-on dress with her gorgeous smile.

IMAGE: She's found a foolproof way to shine in silver and metallics.