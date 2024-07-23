News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful

This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful

By REDIFF STYLE
July 23, 2024 13:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anarkali Marikar loves to experiment, which is probably why she changes her hairstyle so often. 

The actor who stars in the first Malayalam sci-fi mockumentary, Gaganachari, is a tomboy at heart. 

She's got a mast style and can slay in a sari with a short bob or be the sweet next-door Malayalee lass in a cropped top-pants combo and win hearts. 

IMAGE: Anarkali is ready for a spin in a sari, white bustier and funky purple heels. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anarkali Marikar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her Gaganachari look is totally in sync with her personal style. 

 

IMAGE: Need to turn in a Disney princess? No problem, says Anarkali, as she aces the floral, off-shoulder look. 

 

IMAGE: She brings her funky side to interviews as well, this time in an animal-print suit. 

 

IMAGE: A cropped top in shades of purple and pristine white pants are perfect holiday wear. 

 

IMAGE: As is this strappy, chilled out white dress with a hint of lace. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Gosh! Isn't Shweta Really Pretty?
Gosh! Isn't Shweta Really Pretty?
Casual, Cool Mahima
Casual, Cool Mahima
Shilpa, Kareena, Kriti Sizzle In Saris
Shilpa, Kareena, Kriti Sizzle In Saris
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Salaried employees may save up to Rs 17,500 in I-T
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
Who Is Anant Ambani Hugging With Such Love?
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Capital gains exemption limit to be hiked: Sitharaman
Budget & Tax: Ask Your Questions Here
Budget & Tax: Ask Your Questions Here

More like this

The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis

The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis

Stunning Sharvari

Stunning Sharvari

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances