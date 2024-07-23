This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful

Anarkali Marikar loves to experiment, which is probably why she changes her hairstyle so often.
The actor who stars in the first Malayalam sci-fi mockumentary, Gaganachari, is a tomboy at heart.
She's got a mast style and can slay in a sari with a short bob or be the sweet next-door Malayalee lass in a cropped top-pants combo and win hearts.
IMAGE: Anarkali is ready for a spin in a sari, white bustier and funky purple heels.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anarkali Marikar/Instagram
IMAGE: Her Gaganachari look is totally in sync with her personal style.
IMAGE: Need to turn in a Disney princess? No problem, says Anarkali, as she aces the floral, off-shoulder look.
IMAGE: She brings her funky side to interviews as well, this time in an animal-print suit.
IMAGE: A cropped top in shades of purple and pristine white pants are perfect holiday wear.
IMAGE: As is this strappy, chilled out white dress with a hint of lace.