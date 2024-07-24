Mamta Will Leave You Spellbound

Maharaja's Mamta Mohandas wears many hats.

She's an actor, producer, singer and trained dancer.

As a fashionista, she can take the traditional drape to the next level with her attractive smile; she'll also take you back to a time when silk, brocade and zari reigned in women's wardrobes.

IMAGE: Hey Mamta, Onam is still months away, but we'd love to bookmark this look right now :)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

IMAGE: White, gold and red -- how classic is that combination!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya Ishaan/Instagram

IMAGE: Her face reflects the mood of this happy yellow kurta set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya Ishaan/Instagram

IMAGE: If there were a colour that had Mamta written all over it, it has to be red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya Ishaan/Instagram

IMAGE: The actor flaunts her holiday style in the pretty printed dress paired with a lovely frangipani garland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram