Mamta Will Leave You Spellbound

Maharaja's Mamta Mohandas wears many hats.
She's an actor, producer, singer and trained dancer.
As a fashionista, she can take the traditional drape to the next level with her attractive smile; she'll also take you back to a time when silk, brocade and zari reigned in women's wardrobes.
IMAGE: Hey Mamta, Onam is still months away, but we'd love to bookmark this look right now :)
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram
IMAGE: White, gold and red -- how classic is that combination!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya Ishaan/Instagram
IMAGE: Her face reflects the mood of this happy yellow kurta set.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya Ishaan/Instagram
IMAGE: If there were a colour that had Mamta written all over it, it has to be red.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya Ishaan/Instagram
IMAGE: The actor flaunts her holiday style in the pretty printed dress paired with a lovely frangipani garland.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram
IMAGE: And this pretty woman is ready for the beach.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram