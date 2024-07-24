News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Mamta Will Leave You Spellbound

Mamta Will Leave You Spellbound

By REDIFF STYLE
July 24, 2024 13:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharaja's Mamta Mohandas wears many hats. 

She's an actor, producer, singer and trained dancer.

As a fashionista, she can take the traditional drape to the next level with her attractive smile; she'll also take you back to a time when silk, brocade and zari reigned in women's wardrobes.

IMAGE: Hey Mamta, Onam is still months away, but we'd love to bookmark this look right now :)
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

 

IMAGE: White, gold and red -- how classic is that combination!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya Ishaan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Her face reflects the mood of this happy yellow kurta set. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya Ishaan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If there were a colour that had Mamta written all over it, it has to be red. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Surya Ishaan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actor flaunts her holiday style in the pretty printed dress paired with a lovely frangipani garland. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And this pretty woman is ready for the beach. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis
The Girl Who Impressed The Ambanis
Stunning Sharvari
Stunning Sharvari
Gosh! Isn't Shweta Really Pretty?
Gosh! Isn't Shweta Really Pretty?
Recipe: Kashmiri Doon Ki Chutney
Recipe: Kashmiri Doon Ki Chutney
18 killed in plane crash at Kathmandu airport
18 killed in plane crash at Kathmandu airport
Right to be forgotten has 'serious ramifications': SC
Right to be forgotten has 'serious ramifications': SC
Budget: Sitharaman unveils road map for Viksit Bharat
Budget: Sitharaman unveils road map for Viksit Bharat

More like this

This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful

This Anarkali Is Stylishly Playful

When Jennifer Decides To Have Fun...

When Jennifer Decides To Have Fun...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances