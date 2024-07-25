News
Oh-So-Cute Hruta!

By REDIFF STYLE
July 25, 2024 13:42 IST
Hruta Durgule is happiest when she can dress in florals. 

At the same time, she has been serving relaxed vibes in denims.

And the 'hopeless romantic' enjoys channelling her inner Marathi mulgi in a sari. 

The Commander Karan Saxena actor is also a fan of layered separates. 

IMAGE: Hruta demonstrates how to avoid the classic denim and tee shirt rut by adding a sage-green bomber jacket and white sneakers. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Hruta Durgule/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She ushers in the celebratory spirit in a mustard yellow silk sari, her hair captured in a bun and adorned with a gajra

 

IMAGE: Hruta keeps it mod in a shirt with pretty blooms and her favourite denims. 

 

IMAGE: Flowers again, but this time it's a stunning, colourful jacket. 

 

IMAGE: She's got her traditional style on point. Doesn't she look quite the pataka in green and red?
Hubby Prateek Shah, on the other hand, chose blue and gold.

 

IMAGE: Pleased as Punch with her floral choice, she strikes a cute pose for the camera. 
 
