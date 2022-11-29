News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Athiya's Lazy Bedroom Style

Athiya's Lazy Bedroom Style

By REDIFF STYLE
November 29, 2022 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Oversized T-shirts and tracks. Cosy loungewear. Jogger pants. Go-to cotton jammies.

Make up-free face. Tousled locks.

There's much to love about Athiya Shetty's just-rolled-out-of-bed look.

If you follow her tastes in sleepwear, they will offer you super reasons to stay in bed on weekends and even during the week.

IMAGE: Dishevelled whites: This matchy-matchy hoodie and track pants might add sophistication to your nighttime attire.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When you have abs like that, you can't be blamed for flaunting them, can you?

 

IMAGE: A very good morning to you too, Athiya.

 

IMAGE: Life's a piece of cake: Especially in those checked PJs.

IMAGE: She glows even in a simple grey hoodie.

 

IMAGE: You can look just as stunning in an oversized T-shirt. Athiya knows it.

 

IMAGE: Athiya's bedroom best! The boyfriend jacket is as pretty as the 500-thread count crisp white sheets.
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Party Ready Tamannaah, Priyanka, Rakul
Party Ready Tamannaah, Priyanka, Rakul
Manushi, Aditi, Masaba Rock Vogue Show
Manushi, Aditi, Masaba Rock Vogue Show
Sizzling Winter Styles From Sara, Katrina, Parineeti
Sizzling Winter Styles From Sara, Katrina, Parineeti
'Should I Change My MF Portfolio?'
'Should I Change My MF Portfolio?'
PIX: Brazilian Samba Comes To The Desert
PIX: Brazilian Samba Comes To The Desert
When The Lights Went Out At Brazil Game
When The Lights Went Out At Brazil Game
PIX: Fernandes finally steps out of Ronaldo's shadow
PIX: Fernandes finally steps out of Ronaldo's shadow

More like this

Fatima's Off-Duty Winter Style

Fatima's Off-Duty Winter Style

Queen Of Va Va Vroom Shahana

Queen Of Va Va Vroom Shahana

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances