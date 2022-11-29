Athiya's Lazy Bedroom Style

Oversized T-shirts and tracks. Cosy loungewear. Jogger pants. Go-to cotton jammies.
Make up-free face. Tousled locks.
There's much to love about Athiya Shetty's just-rolled-out-of-bed look.
If you follow her tastes in sleepwear, they will offer you super reasons to stay in bed on weekends and even during the week.
IMAGE: Dishevelled whites: This matchy-matchy hoodie and track pants might add sophistication to your nighttime attire.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram
IMAGE: When you have abs like that, you can't be blamed for flaunting them, can you?
IMAGE: A very good morning to you too, Athiya.
IMAGE: Life's a piece of cake: Especially in those checked PJs.
IMAGE: She glows even in a simple grey hoodie.
IMAGE: You can look just as stunning in an oversized T-shirt. Athiya knows it.
IMAGE: Athiya's bedroom best! The boyfriend jacket is as pretty as the 500-thread count crisp white sheets.