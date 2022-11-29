Athiya's Lazy Bedroom Style

Oversized T-shirts and tracks. Cosy loungewear. Jogger pants. Go-to cotton jammies.

Make up-free face. Tousled locks.

There's much to love about Athiya Shetty's just-rolled-out-of-bed look.

If you follow her tastes in sleepwear, they will offer you super reasons to stay in bed on weekends and even during the week.

IMAGE: Dishevelled whites: This matchy-matchy hoodie and track pants might add sophistication to your nighttime attire.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: When you have abs like that, you can't be blamed for flaunting them, can you?

IMAGE: A very good morning to you too, Athiya.

IMAGE: Life's a piece of cake: Especially in those checked PJs.

IMAGE: She glows even in a simple grey hoodie.

IMAGE: You can look just as stunning in an oversized T-shirt. Athiya knows it.

IMAGE: Athiya's bedroom best! The boyfriend jacket is as pretty as the 500-thread count crisp white sheets.