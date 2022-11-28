Queen Of Va Va Vroom Shahana

Shahana Goswami invariably makes a splash in whatever she wears.

Turn to Shahana to discover how to toe the line between comfort and elegance.

IMAGE: She celebrates courage in a cutout Nautanky dress in colours bolder than an exotic tropical bird.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nautanky/Instagram

IMAGE: What place does this striking ensemble remind you of?

No, it's not a take on the Rio de Janeiro Copacabana sidewalk mosaic.

Designer Amit Aggarwal was inspired by the tea gardens of Vietnam when he created this three-coloured garment that has a new-age sari feel to it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Doux Amour/Instagram

IMAGE: From Vietnam it seems like we have journeyed to Spain when you view Shahana in the refined bishop-sleeve white shirt with a flamenco-ish colourful skirt adorned with multi-hued flowers.

Black nails, intriguing hair do and gold slip-on earrings add more individuality.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gaia Tree/Instagram

IMAGE: Who knew a shirt dress could be so audacious?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahana Goswami/Instagram