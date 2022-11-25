News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Party Ready Tamannaah, Priyanka, Rakul

Party Ready Tamannaah, Priyanka, Rakul

By REDIFF STYLE
November 25, 2022 13:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The party season is about to begin in full earnest.

Christmas is just a month away.

And in no time, we'll be ready to bid farewell to 2022.

Still to decide your wardrobe for festive soirees?

There are plenty of style notes to take from this week's best dressed celebs.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia is a shining example of why one should invest in a black sari for the party season.
Timeless. Chic. Classic. The monochromatic Manish Malhotra ensemble will bring the bling to every party you attend.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The beauty of the pant suit is that you can put your own spin to it.
Priyanka Chopra demonstrates how one can sparkle and shine without sequins and bling.
Her custom handcrafted Chikankari baby blue separates by Anjul Bhandari feature delicate embroidery on the sleeves and the trousers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh's white off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is so good that it's hard to look away.
She keeps things elegant with gold accessories.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurumme x Flirtatious/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's not necessary to bring out the bling for every occasion.
You can keep things low-key yet stunning in something off-white, traditional and floral like Kajal Aggarwal.
Don't forget to bring you on-point glam game with bright yellow nails.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Drishti & Zahabia/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ta-da! Yami Gautam delivers the prettiest of floral red lehengas for to-be brides planning their wedding in December.
A perfect mix of glam and tradition, she pairs it with her luminous smile.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vani Vats/Instagram

 

IMAGE: How can the holiday wardrobe be complete without an all-red look?
Shriya Pilgaonkar is the picture of fuss-free elegance in romantic separates meant to turn heads.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidhi Wadhwani/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style
Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style
Raveena Tandon, Timeless Style Diva
Raveena Tandon, Timeless Style Diva
Who Wore Black Best? VOTE!
Who Wore Black Best? VOTE!
China's daily Covid cases hit record high at 32,695
China's daily Covid cases hit record high at 32,695
Retail inflation may ease in coming months: FinMin
Retail inflation may ease in coming months: FinMin
Ronaldo Celebrates; Roger Milla Honoured
Ronaldo Celebrates; Roger Milla Honoured
Gay couple knock on SC's door for right to marry
Gay couple knock on SC's door for right to marry

More like this

Manushi, Aditi, Masaba Rock Vogue Show

Manushi, Aditi, Masaba Rock Vogue Show

Sizzling Winter Styles From Sara, Katrina, Parineeti

Sizzling Winter Styles From Sara, Katrina, Parineeti

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances