Party Ready Tamannaah, Priyanka, Rakul

The party season is about to begin in full earnest.

Christmas is just a month away.

And in no time, we'll be ready to bid farewell to 2022.

Still to decide your wardrobe for festive soirees?

There are plenty of style notes to take from this week's best dressed celebs.

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia is a shining example of why one should invest in a black sari for the party season.

Timeless. Chic. Classic. The monochromatic Manish Malhotra ensemble will bring the bling to every party you attend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: The beauty of the pant suit is that you can put your own spin to it.

Priyanka Chopra demonstrates how one can sparkle and shine without sequins and bling.

Her custom handcrafted Chikankari baby blue separates by Anjul Bhandari feature delicate embroidery on the sleeves and the trousers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh's white off-the-shoulder jumpsuit is so good that it's hard to look away.

She keeps things elegant with gold accessories.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurumme x Flirtatious/Instagram

IMAGE: It's not necessary to bring out the bling for every occasion.

You can keep things low-key yet stunning in something off-white, traditional and floral like Kajal Aggarwal.

Don't forget to bring you on-point glam game with bright yellow nails.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Drishti & Zahabia/Instagram

IMAGE: Ta-da! Yami Gautam delivers the prettiest of floral red lehengas for to-be brides planning their wedding in December.

A perfect mix of glam and tradition, she pairs it with her luminous smile.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vani Vats/Instagram