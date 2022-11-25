News
Manushi, Aditi, Mira, Masaba Rock Vogue Show

Manushi, Aditi, Mira, Masaba Rock Vogue Show

By REDIFF STYLE
November 25, 2022 09:00 IST
Retro updo.

Winged eyeliner.

Pearl chain.

Elbow-length hand gloves.

Modern rendition of the traditional sari.

Was screen legend Audrey Hepburn the inspiration for Manushi Chhillar's look at Vogue's Forces of Fashion India?

The event was attended by the legendary Anna Wintour, editor-in-Chief, Vogue, Global Content Officer, Conde Nast -- which publishes Vogue, the New Yorker among other magazines -- and was apparently the model for Meryl Streep's role in The Devil Wears Prada.

IMAGE: Is Manushi's ruffled Arpita Mehta sari meant to resemble a version of the black dress that Ms Hepburn wore in Breakfast at Tiffany's?
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Draped in silk, Aditi Rao Hydari had a very royal vibe in a floor-sweeping Payal Khandwala jumpsuit.

 

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor's Peachoo The Label sari with embroidered details forced us to rethink if the six yards of elegance is the new red-carpet favourite.

 

IMAGE: Masaba Gupta's raging rani pink Chanderi cotton sari had the words 'Where Is The Print Masaba?' inscribed on the pallu.
'The Masaba Print story has existed for over a decade... running well into the burgeoning copy market of India. The one thing that has set us apart, but also one that limits us from time to time.
'So, with a little help from everyone... the question itself became the print and before I could be asked where my signature style was I decide to wear it on my sari,' the designer posted on Instagram.

 

IMAGE: Men in skirts are not such a bad sight after all!
Vijay Varma's all-black Arjun Saluja outfit, the skirt especially, made waves for all the right reasons.

 

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra had cute school-boy vibes in jet black traditional separates.

 

IMAGE: Rockstar or disco dancer? Dressed in Gucci and Adidas,Ayushmann Khurrana looked like he'd break into a dance any moment.

REDIFF STYLE
