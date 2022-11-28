Fatima's Off-Duty Winter Style

Achieve a full-marks winter fashion game with directions from actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.
IMAGE: Clothes don't come with a wear-by-this-season tag -- that's one reason why pink shouldn't be reserved just for summer.
Fatima has her 'sundari' moment in a Raw Mango's Varanasi brocade sharara-kurta set and she wraps the dupatta like a shawl to perhaps match the weather.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram
IMAGE: The winter-spring look: Knit/woollen camisoles can continue to be a mainstay during chilly temperatures under a chunky sweater. So can a summer hat.
IMAGE: Statement coat: When the weather is right grab your chance to wear your velvet jacket.
What's underneath doesn't really matter -- it can be worn with pants or an ankle-length skirt.
IMAGE: She again reached for a hat.
In her next-doorish distressed jeans, fleece jacket and hat you wish she was the girl living a door away from you.
IMAGE: What makes the outfit on point? The shoes or the beret?
The cargo pants and round-rimmed glasses work hard too.