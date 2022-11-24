Sizzling Winter Styles From Sara, Katrina, Parineeti

Come December and it's time to bring out the woollies.

You can't go wrong with grandma approved winter staples like hand-knitted sweaters, beanies and mufflers.

Vibrant bomber jackets will help you stand out; so will lovely printed stoles.

Socks can make way for leggings and leather boots and a coat is always a great investment.

Just look at how these celebs get fashion ready as the weather turns colder.

IMAGE: Winter is not the best time to flaunt your skimpy partywear -- you might end up freezing to death.

However, the weather does offer you the perfect excuse to bring out those coats that let you stay warm and stylish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: When the temperature dips low enough, Fatima Sana Shaikh lets her oversized woollen sweater come to her rescue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

IMAGE: A bomber jacket will never fail you in cold weather.

Like Sara Ali Khan, you could match them with colourful leggings and add on a stylish finish with sporty sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: What better time than winter to be wrapped up in a cozy faux fur trench coat?

It's great eye-catching option for a late night dinner.

Just look at how Sarah Jane Dias and Nakuul Mehta are showing off their beautiful coats.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nakuul Mehta/Instagram

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone's white-and-black sweater is a great low-key, fail-safe idea that makes dressing easier.

You can wear it with black denims or faux leather pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Top off your leggings with a bold orange hoodie that will help you stay warm.

Parineeti Chopra rounds it off with ankle-length socks and sturdy boots with pretty lace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram