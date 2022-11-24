News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sizzling Winter Styles From Sara, Katrina, Parineeti

Sizzling Winter Styles From Sara, Katrina, Parineeti

By REDIFF STYLE
November 24, 2022 16:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Come December and it's time to bring out the woollies. 

You can't go wrong with grandma approved winter staples like hand-knitted sweaters, beanies and mufflers.

Vibrant bomber jackets will help you stand out; so will lovely printed stoles. 

Socks can make way for leggings and leather boots and a coat is always a great investment.

Just look at how these celebs get fashion ready as the weather turns colder. 

IMAGE: Winter is not the best time to flaunt your skimpy partywear -- you might end up freezing to death. 
However, the weather does offer you the perfect excuse to bring out those coats that let you stay warm and stylish. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: When the temperature dips low enough, Fatima Sana Shaikh lets her oversized woollen sweater come to her rescue.  
Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A bomber jacket will never fail you in cold weather. 
Like Sara Ali Khan, you could match them with colourful leggings and add on a stylish finish with sporty sneakers. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What better time than winter to be wrapped up in a cozy faux fur trench coat?
It's great eye-catching option for a late night dinner. 
Just look at how Sarah Jane Dias and Nakuul Mehta are showing off their beautiful coats.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nakuul Mehta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone's white-and-black sweater is a great low-key, fail-safe idea that makes dressing easier.
You can wear it with black denims or faux leather pants. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Top off your leggings with a bold orange hoodie that will help you stay warm. 
Parineeti Chopra rounds it off with ankle-length socks and sturdy boots with pretty lace.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif reminds us of the infinite power of knitted sweaters, especially the ones in cute candy colours. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Drishyam's Ishita Dutta's Cool Style
Drishyam's Ishita Dutta's Cool Style
Who Wore Black Best? VOTE!
Who Wore Black Best? VOTE!
Style Queens Priyanka, Deepika Rock Suits
Style Queens Priyanka, Deepika Rock Suits
Richa Chadha apologies over 'Galwan says hi' tweet
Richa Chadha apologies over 'Galwan says hi' tweet
Record audience watched Japan stun Germany
Record audience watched Japan stun Germany
Giroud targets scoring record as France face Denmark
Giroud targets scoring record as France face Denmark
TRS MLAs 'poaching': BJP's Santhosh named as accused
TRS MLAs 'poaching': BJP's Santhosh named as accused

More like this

Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style

Pretty Anshula's Glitzy Style

Raveena Tandon, Timeless Style Diva

Raveena Tandon, Timeless Style Diva

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances