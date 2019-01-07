At 53, Elizabeth Hurley's bikini pic is giving us life goals

January 07, 2019 08:24 IST

The actor's perfect bikini bod will inspire you.

The multi-talented Elizabeth Hurley welcomed the New Year in Mumbai.

Posting a picture of her in a purple slit dress, she wished her 1.1 mn followers a Happy New Year.

The 53 year-old actor-model and designer followed it up with a picture of her in a paisley blue bikini with Kashmiri prints flaunting her perfect bod.

We'd like to know what's her age defying secret.

Some of her followers think she looks incredibly beautiful and are already calling it the best picture of the year.

Scroll down and tell us if you agree.