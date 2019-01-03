This model flaunted her stretch marks and won the Internet

January 03, 2019 10:43 IST

Former Miss Universe Ireland Rozanna Purcell's picture flaunting her stretch marks is inspiring everyone.

IMAGE: Rozanna Purcell shared this picture of her in a bikini with stretch marks. Photographs: Kind courtesy Rozanna Purcell/Instagram

When the rest of the world was busy sharing their best photos of the year, Iranian model and food blogger Rozanna Purcell decided to share some of her worst pics from 2018.

The idea was to highlight through pictures those parts of your life that are not so perfect.

Rozanna, 28 who was Miss Universe Ireland 2010 also uploaded a picture of her in a bikini from her vacation in Bali, proudly flaunting her stretch marks.

IMAGE: A closer look at the stretch marks posted by Rozanna Purcell. She wants people to know that it's normal to have marks and scars on the body.

The beauty queen turned entrepreneur wrote a long post explaining how the marks on her body impaired her confidence while growing up and how she finally found the courage to talk about it in public.

Read her entire post below:

'I remember the first time I noticed my stretch marks probably like 11 or 12, I was like i don't remember my cat scratching me.'

'A few months of noticing more and more I was like this is so cool I have all these reptile markings no one else has and showing them off.

'As I grew up, went to secondary I realised it was something I shouldn't think was so cool or show, no one in magazines had them I never noticed them on anyone else, it was not normal or considered beautiful.

'Even now it’s rare you see an unedited photo in a magazine I'm like how is that girls butt so smooth.'

'It hasn't been until now the past two years I can confidently walk passed someone in a bikini or shorts and not cringe inside thinking that they're probably looking at all my stretch marks and cellulite.'

'Maybe it's age (most likely) but you realise if someone is doing that they're 1. A nob 2. A nob.'

'Stretch marks are normal, we all have them, big or small they're part of me and they're here to stay!'

'Ps. Got a few replies on stories early like you know what you need to do to get rid of them ”x, y&z” sorry babes I don't have time or the dedication to massage my b*** in some super oil for 30 mins before bed sure I’d slip out onto the floor.'

The post has since been liked by over 41,000 people.

IMAGE: Another unedited picture of her in a bikini which she didn't post online until the end of the year.

' I'm aware my back isn't perfect but it doesn't stop me wearing a bikini & not giving a ***k, I used to cringe thinking people we're looking and focusing on it like I did & hated wearing swimwear, but if they do look and judge it's really their own problem,' the model wrote on Instagram