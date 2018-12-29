Russia supermodel's nearly naked cover leaves little to the imagination

December 29, 2018 10:41 IST

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk graces her first cover of 2019.

Photograph: Courtesy Vogue Mexico/Instagram

Vogue Mexico started their January edition paying an ode to the year 1999 and how fashion, celebrities, music, art and culture has evolved since then.

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk features on their cover.

Back in 2011, the 32-year-old was the first Russian model to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Dressed in an off-white bodysuit, Irina shows off her long legs and she strikes a pose on the cover.

'It is undeniable that things have changed when you can walk a catwalk just a couple of months after giving birth,' the mag writes explaining their decision to feature Irina, whose gave birth to a baby girl last year.

They add: 'A similar impact was caused Gisele Bundchen when, precisely 20 years ago, she broke all the rules appearing with curves and prevailing against the ideal of the moment.'