rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » This Kingfisher model's pix will beat your winter blues

This Kingfisher model's pix will beat your winter blues

December 31, 2018 10:50 IST

Feast your eyes on Shubra Aiyappa's photographs from the latest Kingfisher calendar.

The annual Kingfisher calendar introduces us to new models each year.

This year, the focus is on Shubra Aiyyappa, a model turned actor who's worked in Telugu and Tamil films.

It's the first time the actor has done a swimwear shoot, and she's slayed it with her unabashed attitude.

'Here is a sneak peak of my first ever swimsuit shoot for KF calendar from Sardinia,' the actor wrote on her Instagram.

'Watch out for more folks, great locations, great crew, fabulous pictures. Super excited:):)' she added.

Check out these pix and find out what photographer Atul Kasbekar has to say about his muse.

Shubra Aiyappa

Shubra stuns in a white netted bikini posing for Kingfisher calendar. Photographs: Atul Kasbekar/Kingfisher Calendar

Shubra Aiyappa

In a colourful monokini with a plunging neckline and ample cleavage on display.

Shubra Aiyappa

Another stunning photograph from the picturesque Sardinia Islands in Italy.

Shubra Aiyappa

'Maybe that nip in the air won’t feel so cold now...' Kasbekar said about this photo.
'Yes, we’ve already sent paperwork to insure those unreal legs,' the photographer joked.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Kingfisher, Atul Kasbekar, Sardinia Islands, Shubra Aiyappa, Shubra Aiyyappa
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use