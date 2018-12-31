This Kingfisher model's pix will beat your winter blues

December 31, 2018 10:50 IST

Feast your eyes on Shubra Aiyappa's photographs from the latest Kingfisher calendar.

The annual Kingfisher calendar introduces us to new models each year.

This year, the focus is on Shubra Aiyyappa, a model turned actor who's worked in Telugu and Tamil films.

It's the first time the actor has done a swimwear shoot, and she's slayed it with her unabashed attitude.

'Here is a sneak peak of my first ever swimsuit shoot for KF calendar from Sardinia,' the actor wrote on her Instagram.

'Watch out for more folks, great locations, great crew, fabulous pictures. Super excited:):)' she added.

Check out these pix and find out what photographer Atul Kasbekar has to say about his muse.

Shubra stuns in a white netted bikini posing for Kingfisher calendar. Photographs: Atul Kasbekar/Kingfisher Calendar

In a colourful monokini with a plunging neckline and ample cleavage on display.

Another stunning photograph from the picturesque Sardinia Islands in Italy.

'Maybe that nip in the air won’t feel so cold now...' Kasbekar said about this photo.

'Yes, we’ve already sent paperwork to insure those unreal legs,' the photographer joked.