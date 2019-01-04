Why Dua Lipa is such a style icon

January 04, 2019 10:52 IST

Presenting 8 best looks from the singer, songwriter and style icon that we'd like to see again in 2019.

2018 was the year of Dua Lipa -- the year when she got international acclaim for her music and fierce fashion.

The singer and songwriter seems to have set the ball rolling in the New Year with her stellar style.

Presenting some of Dua's fashion moments set to stalk us into 2019.

Sparkle is in! There's nothing like too much bling for Dua, who looks bright and 'blingy' as she shows off tons of sparkle and confidence in a cleavage-plunging sequinned dress with feather work. Photographs: Courtesy Dua Lipa/Instagram

Dua gave a huge nod of approval to the wrap dress that's a trend fashionistas should watch out for.



Why settle for one, when you can wear two chains! Looks like it's time to bid goodbye to the trend 'less is more'.



Another pic of the dazzling diva. Dua shows us why a metallic halter dress paired with fishnet stockings make for a deadly combo.



A look that turned heads! Dua showcases a metallic and lace slip dress ripped at the sides. It showed off all of her curves and how!



Blue's the flavour of the season and when teamed with sequins and bling, it has the power to make you look exceptional.



The winning nude look, what more can we say .