Dusky and beautiful! This Indian beauty is breaking stereotypes

Last updated on: January 02, 2019 12:54 IST

Hamel Patel is breaking boundaries for herself and for women around her.

Not without my bindi and jhumkas! Hamel Patel strikes a pose for a photo shoot. Photograph: Courtesy Hamel Patel/Instagram

Make up artist Hamel Patel is not your quintessential model.

Small, petite and dusky, this diva is creating waves in the fashion world with her Indianness.

An Instagram sensation, this 21-year-old featured in Maxim India and is all set to redefine the beauty standards in the international fashion industry.

Back in October 2017, when make up artist Hamel was approached by Maxim India, she didn't believe they actually wanted to shoot with her.

She writes: 'When @nicksaglimbeni first reached out to me back in October 2017, I couldn't believe my eyes! He asked me if I was interested in shooting for @maxim.india and it was pretty hard to imagine.

'It was hard to imagine that a small, petite desi girl was being offered an opportunity of a lifetime! That everything I worked so hard for was starting to pay off.

'At first I was a bit hesitant, I have never deemed myself as the sexy type or the girl who was risque.

'I am not the curviest girl or the tallest girl, but I took on this opportunity with the support of my family and friends.

In May, 2018, a few days after her 21st birthday, Hamel did the Maxim photo shoot.

'While looking through the photos I started to feel more comfortable in my own body, more powerful.

'Little did I know that this once in the lifetime opportunity was also going to change me as a woman and how I saw myself.

'That a girl who was fighting with her body image could create something so powerful!'

Hamel is a Gujarati girl, who grew up in a 'straight Gujju household' -- the garba holds a special place in her heart.

Last year, the North Carolina-based make up artist and model had become a viral sensation by recreating eight Disney princesses looks with Indian elements -- her idea was to get a conversation started about representation.

Today, with over 66,000 followers on Instagram, Hamel has been using her social media account to get people to accept and love everything Indian.

She feels sexiest when dressed in an Indian outfit. 'There’s something sexy about donning a sari or a lehenga,' she revealed in an interview with Maxim. 'It makes me feel powerful.'

Take a look at some of her pics.

Hamel flaunts her kamarband (waist belt) in a pair of black separates. Photograph: Courtesy Hamel Patel/Instagram

She's all the inspiration you need on how to pair your bikini and sunglasses with desi earrings and a nose ring. Photograph: Courtesy Hamel Patel/Instagram

'American born, desi raised'! That's how she likes to be known. Photograph: Courtesy Hamel Patel/Instagram