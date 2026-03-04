Astonishing Ulka!

From winning hearts as the fierce little warrior in the Hindi TV serial, Jhansi Ki Rani, to returning to cinemas with Kerala Story 2, Ulka Gupta is showing us she’s not just evolving as an actor, her style game is levelling up too.

Her fashion aesthetic? A mix of cute, chic, princess and full power glam, proving she can pull off literally any vibe.

Here’s Ulka in her most dazzling glam-girl era.

denim shirt with balloon sleeves and oversized glasses. It’s giving the ‘I read books and break hearts' vibe. All photographs: Kind courtesy Ulka Gupta/Instagram IMAGE: Ulka nails the nerd-cute aesthetic in a croppedshirt with balloon sleeves and oversized glasses. It’s giving the ‘I read books and break hearts' vibe.

corset and matching draped skirt? She proves that when the outfit is this fiery, the only accessory you need is confidence. IMAGE: A hot pinkand matching draped skirt? She proves that when the outfit is this fiery, the only accessory you need is confidence.

IMAGE: In a royal blue Indo-western look featuring a cropped top, dhoti pants and cape, Ulka steps into her Princess Jasmine dream.

IMAGE: Floating in soft tulle with dainty diamonds and dreamy makeup, she looks like she walked straight out of a fairytale. No special effects needed.

IMAGE: Wearing your greens is just as important as eating them. In a satin green backless dress, Ulka looks like the heroine of a monsoon love story.

IMAGE: Her metallic lavender tissue sari draped over a multicoloured blouse is the perfect blend of traditional charm and Gen Z glam.

IMAGE: Ulka proves vests aren’t just for boardrooms. In a cream vest-trouser set with a cool arm accessory, she brings business-core with a spicy twist to the table.