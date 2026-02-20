Shivani Is In Her Fashion Multiverse

Shivani Nagaram’s style file is proof that a girl can be all things at once -- from a desi glam queen one minute to a power dressing boss lady right after.

The Hey Balwanth actress’ wardrobe swings effortlessly between tradition, trend and total attitude, and honestly, she makes every lane look like her runway.

Here’s Shivani and her different moods.

IMAGE: In an Indo-western set featuring a red blouse and pants topped with a royal blue cape, Shivani looks like royalty. Add a kundan choker and the diva energy multiplies. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shivani Nagaram/Instagram

IMAGE: A black sari never fails and Shivani shows us why. Draped over a floral cap-sleeved blouse, the look is so pretty and feminine.

IMAGE: Shivani’s bright blue blazer paired with a black top becomes instantly luxe thanks to a diamond choker and an emerald necklace.

IMAGE: Her beige co-ord, featuring a cropped collared top and matching long skirt, is the breezy, effortless outfit your brunch selfies are craving.

IMAGE: Shivani looks so swoonworthy in a blue and pink printed anarkali with pretty jhumkas.

IMAGE: A crisp white shirt under a corset dress with intricate embroidery is so Parisian chic!

IMAGE: A dark wash denim shirt with light washed denims is an outfit that can never go wrong.