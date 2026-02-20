HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Shivani Is In Her Fashion Multiverse

Shivani Is In Her Fashion Multiverse

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2026 08:40 IST

x

Shivani Nagaram’s style file is proof that a girl can be all things at once -- from a desi glam queen one minute to a power dressing boss lady right after.

The Hey Balwanth actress’ wardrobe swings effortlessly between tradition, trend and total attitude, and honestly, she makes every lane look like her runway.

Here’s Shivani and her different moods. 

IMAGE: In an Indo-western set featuring a red blouse and pants topped with a royal blue cape, Shivani looks like royalty. Add a kundan choker and the diva energy multiplies. All photographs: Kind courtesy Shivani Nagaram/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A black sari never fails and Shivani shows us why. Draped over a floral cap-sleeved blouse, the look is so pretty and feminine.

 

IMAGE: Shivani’s bright blue blazer paired with a black top becomes instantly luxe thanks to a diamond choker and an emerald necklace.

 

IMAGE: Her beige co-ord, featuring a cropped collared top and matching long skirt, is the breezy, effortless outfit your brunch selfies are craving.

 

IMAGE: Shivani looks so swoonworthy in a blue and pink printed anarkali with pretty jhumkas.

 

IMAGE: A crisp white shirt under a corset dress with intricate embroidery is so Parisian chic!

 

IMAGE: A dark wash denim shirt with light washed denims is an outfit that can never go wrong.

REDIFF STYLE
Share:

More News Coverage

Shivani NagaramHey Balwanth

RELATED STORIES

Manasa Varanasi Lives In A Romcom Until...
Manasa Varanasi Lives In A Romcom Until...
How Awesome Is Aishwarya Arjun!
How Awesome Is Aishwarya Arjun!
Is Tamannaah Bhatia A Disney Princess?
Is Tamannaah Bhatia A Disney Princess?
Disha Can Make Any Romeo Drool
Disha Can Make Any Romeo Drool
What Triptii Dimri Wears To Date Nights...
What Triptii Dimri Wears To Date Nights...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Former Prince Andrew leaves police station after arrest0:53

Former Prince Andrew leaves police station after arrest

Kareena's scarlet red moment is the perfect ode to Julia Roberts' 'Pretty Woman' look1:11

Kareena's scarlet red moment is the perfect ode to Julia...

Bollywood Stars Dazzle at Iconic Gold Awards6:41

Bollywood Stars Dazzle at Iconic Gold Awards

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO