Magical Mrunal!

Mrunal Thakur is off on a romantic journey but not without her best outfits!

The Do Deewane Seher Mein actress dresses the way most of us wish we could. She switches from easy-breezy colours to dramatic looks without taking anything too seriously.

Her wardrobe has range, personality and a feel-good charm that makes every outfit bookmark-worthy.

IMAGE: If you want an Indo-western look that’ll make every head turn, bookmark Mrunal’s cropped vest blouse and sharara set. It’s chic, it’s festive and, with a statement choker, you’re ready to do full thumkas at your saheli’s sangeet. All photographs: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Diamonds are definitely Mrunal’s best friend. Wearing a shiny black dress, she adds some more bling by stacking her fingers with so many rings! We’re counting 13… maybe more?

IMAGE: For a day outing, she wears a multicoloured striped dress with the most dramatic balloon sleeves. Light, breezy and perfect for a 2 pm iced latte moment.

IMAGE: In a bright orange draped dress with a side trail flowing from her neck like a dupatta, Mrunal looks like the hot love interest in a James Bond film.

IMAGE: Only Mrunal can make a unique denim dress with checks and embroidered flowers look this luxe.

IMAGE: In the cutest powder blue printed tiered dress, she looks like she could twirl forever. Pure princess vibes!

IMAGE: Her white and blue anarkali styled with a tiara braid hairstyle is simple, elegant, yet so royal.