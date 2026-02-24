Why Is Priyanka Being So Gloriously Eccentric?

If you thought method acting was intense, wait till you see Priyanka Chopra’s method dressing.

For The Bluff promotions, PC is honouring her character, a former pirate, off-screen as well by dressing like a pirate! For every red carpet moment, she is showing up in an outfit that looks like an extension of her character, Ercell Bodden.

Let’s decode all her gloriously eccentric looks.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PC kicked things off looking like a pirate queen who ditched her wedding at the altar and ran straight onto a ship.

The white corseted gown, lace collar and ruffled skirt with its dramatic thigh-high slit was bridal drama with a rogue twist. Vintage sunglasses completed the look.

Her cobalt blue look featuring a sheer tiered skirt, floaty ruffles and a bow neckline is all about the ocean but it's the parrot-shaped handbag is pirate-coded at its best.

Another romantic white lace gown, this time with curved piping that resembles strong waves crashing on the shore.

The sheer black pirate hat with tassels draping over her face is peak method dressing.

In a backless wine-coloured silk set inspired by Persian fashion, PC brought sensuality and swag. The halter top, harem pants and hair with multiple braids looks so exotic.

Ahoy, fashionistas! PC mastered the art of couture cosplay in an asymmetric green cargo skirt, navy-white silk blouse, oversized tie and show-stealing pirate hat.