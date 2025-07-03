'Husband Fights About Money, Food'

rediffGURU Kanchan Rai, founder of the Let Us Talk Foundation, explains how to deal with a partner who is emotionally insensitive.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Do you go out of your way to please your partner?

And what do you do when s/he doesn't reciprocate enough?

Do you feel disrespected, dismissed or unheard in your relationship?

She has 10 years of experience in therapy, soft skills training and leadership coaching.

She has 10 years of experience in therapy, soft skills training and leadership coaching.

I remarried (prior widow, age 39) and took my daughter (aged 14) along in this new marriage.

Now, I have a daughter (7) from this marriage.

It's been 8 years now. My husband keeps fighting about money as I am a homemaker now, since there is no one to look after the kids.

We are from different castes so he fights about food preparation too.

We had agreed before marriage that if his mum looked after the future kid, I would be willing to work -- but that did not happen.

He is extremely fussy about food and likes only a few vegetables or preparations but is open when his mom makes it. Because of this, he doesn't even take a tiffin from home.

I don't understand what I should do. He keeps taunting me about my previous life -- that my first husband wasn't earning so I used to work.

Now, as there's no one to look after the children and since he earns well, there is no need for me to take a job. But he insists I should.

I receive partial rent from my dad's property which I use to pay part of our rent and he pays the rest. He pays for food and his home loan SIP. I don't understand what the problem is.

My daughter is not ready for babysitting. She gets upset. I always ask him, 'What should I prepare today?' but he fights about that too.

I just want to make what he likes. Please help.

Your husband's constant complaints about food, money and your past are not just hurtful; they reflect deeper issues of control and emotional insensitivity.

He is disregarding the fact that you are raising two daughters, trying to maintain harmony in the house and even contributing part of the rent from your own limited resources.

Your life before this marriage is being used against you unfairly when, in truth, that part of your journey made you stronger and more committed.

The truth is, this is no longer just about whether you work or not. It's about feeling disrespected, dismissed and unheard.

You have tried to care, by asking him what he'd like to eat, trying to avoid conflict, even putting aside your comfort to please him. And yet, he continues to find fault.

That is not a reflection of your failure but rather of his emotional disconnect and unwillingness to meet you halfway.

Right now, what you need most is clarity.

If he insists on you working, the caregiving arrangement has to be revisited -- he can't expect you to work outside and carry all the home responsibilities without support. And more than that, he needs to recognise that partnership means sharing respect, not just finances.

You can try to have a calm conversation where you tell him honestly how you're feeling; not to blame but to express how deeply this is affecting your emotional health and your ability to feel safe and valued in your own home.

If he’s not open to listening, you may need to consider involving a neutral third party like a family counsellor.

You do not have to fight this battle alone nor should you carry the entire burden of the relationship.

You deserve more than just being tolerated -- you deserve care, respect and peace.

