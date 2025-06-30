'She Blocked Me After Our First Date'

'If she has blocked you, it shows that she is not keen to interact with you,' says rediffGURU Shalini Singh, founder of andwemet, an online matchmaking service for urban Indians.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Michael Burrows/Pexels.com

You meet someone. There is an instant spark.

You go on a date, exchange numbers and start chatting.

The next day, you ask for a second date; she politely refuses and blocks you.

Should you try to reconnect and hope to start afresh?

'If she has blocked you, it shows that she is not keen to interact with you,' says rediffGURU Shalini Singh, founder of andwemet, an online matchmaking service for urban Indians.

Hi Shalini! While travelling from city A to city B in India, I met this young girl.

I say young because I am 44 and single. She seemed much younger.

It was basically on the airport bus from the airport to the city centre.

She was the one to initiate conversation and, once it started, two hours just went by in a breeze.

I really enjoyed the conversation. It seemed like a proper date.

So, while alighting the bus, I asked her if she would join me and my friends (two boys) for a get-together the next day.

I was in the city only for a very short time. She said she is fine with it and we exchanged numbers.

The next day, she politely refused to meet me/us. She also said, 'Next time.'

I agreed and thanked her. That's it. There was no more interaction.

She also seemed to like my reply as she put a heart on it.

However, later in the day, she blocked me on WhatsApp!

Then, a couple of days later, I sent her a text/SMS saying it was a nice surprise to see me blocked on WhatsApp.

She read it but never replied.

The issue is, I think I have fallen for her and would like to at least squeeze one date with her. What do I do now?

I don't think messaging her on SMS is cool as she never responded the last time.

How do I let her know that I want to meet her without any stress for her?

She is in Bangalore.

I read this a few times and here are my views:

1. You both got along and spoke for two hours does not make it a date as you imagine it to be.

2. You are overthinking too much and making a lot of assumptions based on her response sent over a text message.

3. How do you know she is single? Just because she is not married does not make her single.

4. If she has blocked you, it shows that she is not keen to interact with you. Respect it by giving her the space.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Shalini Singh HERE.

Please Note: The question and answer in this advisory are published to help the individual asking the question as well the large number of readers who read the same.

While we value our readers' requests for privacy and avoid using their actual names along with the question whenever a request is made, we regret that no question will be answered personally on e-mail.

All content herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk. Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.

Similarly, information received via an external link embedded in an article cannot be relied on as your only source of advice.