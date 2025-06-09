How To Avoid Fights In A Marriage

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur explains what couples can do to build patience and communicate better.

Kindly note the image -- a still from the film Jugjugg Jeeyo -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

Are you struggling to communicate with your partner?

Is every discussion turning into a war of words?

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a medical professional and therapist based in Amritsar, explains how communication between married couples can suffer over time.

Anonymous: Hi Dr Kaur, my wife and I have been married for a decade.

We have two kids, 8 and 6, and live with my parents.

Our conversations are often turning into arguments. We barely communicate without stress or worry. I fear this is affecting our children.

With parents around, it becomes difficult to have an honest chat.

How can we restore our connection and improve our communication?

As our relationship ages and the kids get older, this is one of the most common problems couples face -- communication issues. This can be due to many reasons:

1. The responsibilities of kids are increasing and, as a result, we have less time for self-care and ourselves, which hampers communication.



2. Our parents are getting old. Both medical bills and medical problems increase, which creates stress within you and, in turn, you are not able to communicate properly.

3. Your age is also increasing and your patience is decreasing, due to which you may get irritated.

The solution to this is that you and your wife should take out half an hour for yourselves, especially in the morning, for meditation and exercise.

This will increase your patience level and your happy hormones. Gradually, your capacity to handle stress and problems will increase. Try this out and share your experience.

Take care!

