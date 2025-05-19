'Help! Husband Doesn't Let Me Work'

rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur counsels a newly married woman how to manage a controlling partner.

Are you living with a controlling partner?

Do you feel stifled in your own home?

How do you deal with a partner who doesn't let you work or fund your expenses?

According to rediffGURU Dr Upneet Kaur, a medical professional and therapist based out of Amritsar, newly married couples need to be patient to understand each other's needs.

Do read Dr Kaur's detailed advice to a young married woman who is struggling with financial independence:

Anonymous: I have been married for nine months, and my husband does not allow me to work.

He doesn't even give me money for personal expenses. Even when he does, he scolds me so much that I end up returning the money. I have tried talking to him about all of this but nothing has changed.

Hello Ma'am. Since you are married for only nine months, you both need some time to understand each other and each other's needs.

He needs to understand that you have some basic needs for which you need money.

At the same time, you also need to understand his financial condition.

Take some time out when he is in a good mood and calmly talk to him regarding finances.

If you want to do a job, just tell him the advantages you both will have after your job. I think this will solve your problem.

Take care.

