Asha Negi's Cutiee Girl Fashion

Television actor Asha Negi is a confirmed crop top addict -- she's got one in every colour.

She reaches out for this comfy, summery separate when working out in the gym, making a dash to a coffee shop, while chilling with friends or even spending a day by the beach.

Lucky for her, the popularity reign of the midriff-celebrating garment continues into the unforseeable future. It's probably become a staple like jeans, and for all seasons too.

Yet Asha's taste is very lady-like, demure, if evolved. She often leans into the athleisure aesthetic. She treasures her shorts. And has a Pavitra Rishta with the pretty frocks in her cupboard.

IMAGE: How many of us would dare pose in a bathrobe, parted at the thigh, on our hotel balcony in Paris?

Asha isn't us.

She joins the Instagram Bathrobe Beauties Sorority, whose members include Mindy Kaling, Victoria Beckham, Cardi B, Kourtney Kardashian, Christina Aguilera.

This could be the comfiest way to waft around the house, but Asha greets gay Paris in it by pairing the robe with pearls, nude lips and silky, straight hair, giving it a seductive, insta-worthy appeal.

PS One of her cheeky 2 mill fans urges her to quickly return the hotel's property soon or the housekeeping lad will get in trouble. 'Mam woh hotel wale towel khoj rahein hai...'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

IMAGE: The Khao Lak Ladki: Asha invites a suntan as she lives up her fun-in-the-sun vibe in itsy-bitsy denims and sneakers in Thailand.

IMAGE: Baywatch: Bikini briefs are swapped for distressed denim shorts and it's 'Chic chic boom fire' to quoth an admirer.

IMAGE: Brimming with sexiness even in boxer gloves. It's a biff any man would die for.

IMAGE: Think relaxed Sunday afternoons: Striped shirt, flared denim bottoms, loved-up face, swept-back hair and the loveliest smile that's worth a Love Ka Panga.

She says 'Chai hai. Dhoop hai. Sukoon hai.' True 100 per cent.

IMAGE: Asha sheds the crop tops to go sweet and feminine in a charming floral maxi.

And captions it with a stanza from Prateek Kuhad's Pause: Can we pause this moment, keep it open. Close dance alone. And in time we'll split our hearts wide open.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com