Stunning Shamita Has A Ball... With Whatever She Wears

The Shetty sisters are style savants in their own right.

Fashion trends start with them.

Their sartorial choices have long been drawing room conversation starters -- who can forget the gorgeous saris Shilpa Shetty looks so spectacular in?

Younger sister Shamita is not far behind.

An experimentation-walli, who is a style Khatron Ke Khiladi, She has the knack of creating maximal impact out of whatever she wears, while having a riot with her splashy dressing.

IMAGE: Floral extravaganza! Like we said Shamita goes for total majedar stuff.

She drapes herself in a maze of blooms.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Enchanting. The actor opts for 'sunshine' in its brightest form, with wavy prints to remind her legion of 4.4 million fans that 'every day is a fresh start'.

The flowing garment, cape and choker lend her the aura of a high priestess ready to be seated on her throne.

IMAGE: What fun! She's really whooping it up in this busy-busy almost psychedelic ensemble that flaunts muchness via black and white stripes, wildly dramatic florals and a rainbow of rang -- it reflect her larger-than-life personality.

Dance like no one is watching, Shamita.

IMAGE: Yo Ke Hua Bro? The woman's got fashion courage. Would you dress yourself in palm trees?

She'll make you think of tropical beach getaways in this cutout maxi dress from the House Of Masaba.

IMAGE: Heyy Babyy, whatcha doin' tonight?

IMAGE: At the top of her floral game.