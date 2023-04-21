Say Hello To Salman's Co-Star Vinali Bhatnagar

Cool urban diva.

Poised street-style star.

She has elegance and looks in spades and her every getup is on fleek yani ki perfectly done.

Where were you hiding tilll now, Vinali Bhatnagar?

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star is one of the fresh new faces the movie has unveiled.

From Bhopal, a Cadbury girl, an Oppo gal and a graduate of fashion management, after winning the title for neighbouring Chhattisgarh, she became Femina Miss East India.

Welcome, Vinali to B-Nagar's Khoobsurat Klan.

IMAGE: Baraatis watch out! How suroop she glows in shades of a tropical paradise.

And what a versatile lehenga-choli -- it's both wedding suitable and beach holiday-worthy.

Imagine the pandemonium this costume has the capacity to whip up on some faraway sunny strip of sand. Even the crabs and lobsters would come to gawk.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Vinali Bhatnagar/Instagram

IMAGE: It's a single-tone, glitter fabric sari in a neutral beige-ish colour. Subdued. Neat. Classy. Timeless.

Doesn't she look khatarnak?

IMAGE: Vinali is as knockout pretty out of the fancy clothes too, wearing simple casuals.

Her lady-like staples are sure to be an instant fashion hit.

You may be able to copy her dressing but not her fashion-forward confidence. And the glossy finish.

IMAGE: How to ruffle Vinali: Dressing her supermodel figure in slinky olive green for a day by the pool in Dubai -- the flirtatious ruffle adds a little edginess and fun.

IMAGE: Dog & Girl light up this frame.

She with her PYT playful grace.

And Pogo with an eclectic boho vibe that's only slightly cuter than that of his mistress.

IMAGE: Mahoday, Miss Chhattisgarh owns khaas style chops!

She appears both cool and rebellious in a cutout black top, paired with a cute mini-skirt and wedges.

IMAGE: The flowing hair. Flawlessly made-up face. Spicy peekaboo top. Major sexy DNA, boss.

Umm, what can we possibly say except O Balle Balle, Vinali!

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com