Neena Gupta's Knockout Sari Styles

There are women who wear saris.

And there is: Neena Gupta In A Sari.

That's a Bharatiya phenomenon in its own uber-class.

Neena could write a guide on how to do justice to a sari -- when she dons one she invariably brings out the bewitchery factor of a sari by choosing well, draping it without even a micro fold out of place and, most importantly, carrying it with both elan and matchless elegance.

Badhaai Ho! Neena.

If you want to go the traditional route for your next social outing, Neena will give you enough reasons to gush over the eternal drape.

Collect a few fail-proof tips on achieving Neena Gupta grace in a sari:

IMAGE: Choosing the right sari is seven wickets already won.

This Chanderi beauty with silver polka-dots lets her take centre-stage without going anywhere near the realm of gaudy or over-the-top.

Gold bangles, silver danglers, kohl-clad eyes and pink lips take the look from sada to khaas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Blouse or choli innovations add much sauce. Embrace them.

Neena's mint green sari may be simple, almost austere, but the intriguing blouse is not and she brings in some contrast with a purple potli and matching bangles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: The colour of your sari is key and should have seasonal variation.

Phoolmati returns! Even the bouquet of bright, colourful flowers pales in front of the vibrance of Neena's sunshine yellow number.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: What's a sari without the correctly matched bangles?

Bangles provide that one-of-a-kind melodic sari sound effect so you can hear a sari coming. Bole Chudiyan!

In this frame several things work perfectly in tandem: Striped halter-neck choli. Round-rimmed glasses. Floral handbag. Red single tone sari. And, last but not least, the kanch ki chudiyan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neena Gupta/Instagram

IMAGE: Find the most appropriate earrings for each sari.

The sari is the hero in her closet and it's the single-hue ones that really shine on her. And the jhumkas.

Seen here in a Chaand Baby Sportee Sari from the House Of Masaba, Neena authors a special Pal Chhin.

Photograph: Kind courtesy House Of Masaba/Instagram