Iswarya Menon's Abs-Baring Lessons

Washboard abs. Ab baring. Ab flaunting. Ab exposing.

A multitude of words for parading a wonderfully-toned flat tummy, something celebs are often wont to do.

But when Iswarya Menon goes showing off her pancake-flat abdomen, via her ab-celebrating fashion, it's another kind of dikhava. What she does look is absolutely ripped!

The girl from Chendamangalam, who is an engineer by profession, is easily one of the best dressed actresses down South and her wardrobe delightfully runs to zillions of cropped tops and hot bottoms.

Modern and fresh, Iswarya's style sizzles.

IMAGE: An off-shoulder dress in the colour of Monsoon Mangoes. Very fetching.

The vibrant outfit is not the best choice for a windy day out at sea, but a perfetto shade to 'meet me where the sky touches the ocean'. Aye, we're a-comin.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Iswarya Menon/Instagram

IMAGE: When in Jordan opt for a woolly cropped top and micro denim shorts.

IMAGE: It's not for nothing that she starred in Tamil Rockerz.



IMAGE: Sweating it out in the sun in athleisure separates that instantly transform her into heartthrob material. Rumba sundari!

IMAGE: Sweet trad vibes in a classic Kerala sari -- there's enough beauty in this frame to make her fans' hearts sing out in joy.

One admirer instantly remarked: 'Awwww likeyy likeyy'.

IMAGE: 'It's an orange kind of day' for the Apple Penne who doles out daily outfit inspiration in smart casuals.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com