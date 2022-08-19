News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » How To Shine BRIGHT This Festive Season

How To Shine BRIGHT This Festive Season

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 19, 2022 11:06 IST
With the festive season upon us, we look at some popular jewellery trends from FDCI India Couture Week.

 
IMAGE: Festive occasions are a great excuse to flaunt your jewellery.
While it's common to wear bangles, kadas, neckpieces and earrings, you can stand out beautifully with a bejewelled hairband. 
Alia Bhatt started this trend when she wore a matha patti at her wedding.
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

 

 
IMAGE: If you don't plan to wear your necklace the traditional way, it can always double up as a headband. 
Round it off with fancy earrings and you're sure to be the star of the party. 

 

 
IMAGE: It's good to mix and match, and layering is in vogue. 
Instead of opting for one-string pearl or diamond accessory, embrace the 'more is more' approach. 

 

 
IMAGE: Pearls are definitely in and they're an elegant choice that go well with traditional Indian wear. 

 

 
IMAGE: What better way to spruce up your lehenga than with a dainty maang tikka?
It's easy to style and lets the focus stay on your face. 
Just remember to skip the chunky necklace and keep the rest of your accessories low-key.  

 

 
IMAGE: If you plan on going all out with your accessories, then add an eye-catching belt to your lehenga or sari. 

 

 
IMAGE: Sequins on the face are not such a bad idea; it's maximum impact with minimal effort. 

 

 
IMAGE: A face veil will add a touch of old world charm to your western outfit. 

 

 
IMAGE: Ditch your scrunchies for a string of pearls to hold your hair in place; it adds a touch of drama and is guaranteed to turn heads. 

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
