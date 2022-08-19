How To Shine BRIGHT This Festive Season

With the festive season upon us, we look at some popular jewellery trends from FDCI India Couture Week.
IMAGE: Festive occasions are a great excuse to flaunt your jewellery.
While it's common to wear bangles, kadas, neckpieces and earrings, you can stand out beautifully with a bejewelled hairband.
Alia Bhatt started this trend when she wore a matha patti at her wedding.
Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram
IMAGE: If you don't plan to wear your necklace the traditional way, it can always double up as a headband.
Round it off with fancy earrings and you're sure to be the star of the party.
IMAGE: It's good to mix and match, and layering is in vogue.
Instead of opting for one-string pearl or diamond accessory, embrace the 'more is more' approach.
IMAGE: Pearls are definitely in and they're an elegant choice that go well with traditional Indian wear.
IMAGE: What better way to spruce up your lehenga than with a dainty maang tikka?
It's easy to style and lets the focus stay on your face.
Just remember to skip the chunky necklace and keep the rest of your accessories low-key.
IMAGE: If you plan on going all out with your accessories, then add an eye-catching belt to your lehenga or sari.
IMAGE: Sequins on the face are not such a bad idea; it's maximum impact with minimal effort.
IMAGE: A face veil will add a touch of old world charm to your western outfit.
IMAGE: Ditch your scrunchies for a string of pearls to hold your hair in place; it adds a touch of drama and is guaranteed to turn heads.