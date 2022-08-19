How To Shine BRIGHT This Festive Season

With the festive season upon us, we look at some popular jewellery trends from FDCI India Couture Week.

IMAGE: Festive occasions are a great excuse to flaunt your jewellery.

While it's common to wear bangles, kadas, neckpieces and earrings, you can stand out beautifully with a bejewelled hairband.

Alia Bhatt started this trend when she wore a matha patti at her wedding.

Photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: If you don't plan to wear your necklace the traditional way, it can always double up as a headband.

Round it off with fancy earrings and you're sure to be the star of the party.

IMAGE: It's good to mix and match, and layering is in vogue.

Instead of opting for one-string pearl or diamond accessory, embrace the 'more is more' approach.

IMAGE: Pearls are definitely in and they're an elegant choice that go well with traditional Indian wear.

IMAGE: What better way to spruce up your lehenga than with a dainty maang tikka?

It's easy to style and lets the focus stay on your face.

Just remember to skip the chunky necklace and keep the rest of your accessories low-key.

IMAGE: If you plan on going all out with your accessories, then add an eye-catching belt to your lehenga or sari.

IMAGE: Sequins on the face are not such a bad idea; it's maximum impact with minimal effort.

IMAGE: A face veil will add a touch of old world charm to your western outfit.

IMAGE: Ditch your scrunchies for a string of pearls to hold your hair in place; it adds a touch of drama and is guaranteed to turn heads.