Sari Style Tips From Rakul, Sai, Vaani

Planning to revisit the timeless Sari on coming festive days in the weeks ahead? Turn to these showbiz celebs for inspiration.

IMAGE: First up, something from Vaani Kapoor's wardrobe.

You can be the centre of attention at any gathering in this pretty canary yellow organza Manish Malhotra sari with an embroidered border.

Vaani rounds it off with a matching blouse and tousled hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez's floral neon sari is high on comfort and can be worn to a day-time family gathering.

Jackie keeps things light and modern, as she accessorises the Prints By Radhika georgette ruffled sari with a slinky kamarbandh or waistband and chunky bangles for a more traditional feel.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sai Pallavi pairs her plain purple sari with a floral blouse for a modern-day feel.

The look is comfy, practical and can be dressed up with metallic jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sai Pallavi/Instagram

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan looks radiant in a yellow lightweight Anavila sari with an orange border.

Mala wears it with a gold blouse and minimal jewellery for a casual day out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt's sari is festive yet minimal, elegant and very classy.

The yellow flowers and dull gold border elevate the white sari, and Alia teams it with metallic jhumkas, black bindi and a matching ring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Mira Rajput Kapoor's floral peach sari is a great transitional pick that can take you from a family affair to a pre-wedding bash.

Mira matches it with a heavy uncut diamond choker and sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: A sheer sari with lovely floral embroidery in red, orange and green, along with an embellished border...

Karishma Kapoor's sari is gorgeous.

The Manish Malhotra creation features zari work and a tie-dye blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Monochromatic metallic saris are in vogue and are perfect for an evening function.

Take style tips from Sobhita Dhulipala and pair the elegant look with diamonds.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram