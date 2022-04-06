Radiant Rhea Takes Us To The '70s

Dressed in black from head-to-toe, Rhea Chakraborty made quite a splash as she walked the Times Fashion Week ramp for Designer Vikram Phadnis.

Please click on the images for a look at radiant Rhea.

IMAGE: Rhea was the showstopper for Vikram Phadnis's 1970s inspired collection Breathe.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Times Fashion Week/Instagram

IMAGE: Rhea teamed her off-the-shoulder cropped top with a flared skirt and matching boots.

IMAGE: Rhea and Vikram.

IMAGE: With its boho vibes, the collection transported one back to the '70s.

IMAGE: Models dressed in identical prints in black and white.

IMAGE: A tribute to the '70s -- one of the quirkiest eras of fashion -- Breathe had retro styles for the modern woman.