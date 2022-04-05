News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Models Go Bold In Black

Models Go Bold In Black

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 05, 2022 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Black silhouettes aren't meant to be reserved only for winter -- it is a fun colour to wear in summer as well.

Here's presenting 10 fun ways to embrace the all-black look.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: It's pool time for Aishwarya Desai.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Desai/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rewati Chetri glams up in a black dress with a high slit.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rewati Chetri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Bhamrrah is all smiles in a striped high-neck top.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhamrrah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Get inspired by Iris Maity on how to sport an all-black sexy look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Iris Bhaskar Maity/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Candice Pinto, Designer Manish Malhotra and Deepti Gujral up their fashion game in black separates.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shubra Aiyappa's look is playful and dramatic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubra Aiyappa/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Let Subiksha Shiva Kumar show you how to pair a vest with trousers and sneakers.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Subiksha Shiva Kumar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: It's a black two-piece for Sony Kaur.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sony Kaur/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Janette Tirkey embraces the classic black and white look.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janette Tirkey/Instagram

 

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Fun Ways To Wear Yellow
Fun Ways To Wear Yellow
Meet Bridgerton's Indian Star
Meet Bridgerton's Indian Star
Rakul Preet Wins Summer Style Game
Rakul Preet Wins Summer Style Game
Twinkle Khanna under fire for jibe at 'Kashmir Files'
Twinkle Khanna under fire for jibe at 'Kashmir Files'
Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 5% in March: FADA
Passenger vehicle retail sales dip 5% in March: FADA
Salman moves HC over summons in case by journalist
Salman moves HC over summons in case by journalist
Effects of HDFC-HDFC Bank merger go beyond banking
Effects of HDFC-HDFC Bank merger go beyond banking

More like this

Ananya? Shanaya? Who's The HOTTEST Showstopper

Ananya? Shanaya? Who's The HOTTEST Showstopper

What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys

What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances