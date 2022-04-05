Models Go Bold In Black

Black silhouettes aren't meant to be reserved only for winter -- it is a fun colour to wear in summer as well.

Here's presenting 10 fun ways to embrace the all-black look.

Please click on the images for a better look.

IMAGE: It's pool time for Aishwarya Desai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Desai/Instagram

IMAGE: Rewati Chetri glams up in a black dress with a high slit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rewati Chetri/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Bhamrrah is all smiles in a striped high-neck top.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhamrrah/Instagram

IMAGE: Get inspired by Iris Maity on how to sport an all-black sexy look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Iris Bhaskar Maity/Instagram

IMAGE: Candice Pinto, Designer Manish Malhotra and Deepti Gujral up their fashion game in black separates.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Shubra Aiyappa's look is playful and dramatic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubra Aiyappa/Instagram

IMAGE: Let Subiksha Shiva Kumar show you how to pair a vest with trousers and sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Subiksha Shiva Kumar/Instagram

IMAGE: It's a black two-piece for Sony Kaur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sony Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Janette Tirkey embraces the classic black and white look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janette Tirkey/Instagram