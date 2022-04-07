News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Beautiful Indians On The Red Carpet

Beautiful Indians On The Red Carpet

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 07, 2022 09:24 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the sensational styles from Beautiful Indians 2022 presented by Mamaearth and Femina.

IMAGE: All eyes were on Taapsee Pannu who looked radiant in an ivory sari, paired with a floor-length embroidered jacket.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur made a strong style statement in a cleavage-plunging gown.

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor's form-fitting black gown featured an off-the-shoulder neck and a frilled hemline.

 

IMAGE: Twice as nice! Disruptor of the Year Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyapcoordinated their outfits.

 

IMAGE: Winner of the Youth Icon of the Year, Manushi Chhillar, went for an all-black look.

 

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a tuxedo.

 

IMAGE: Lady in black! Divya Khosla Kumar with her award.

 

IMAGE: Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee arrived with their kids.

 

IMAGE: Shirley Sethia upped the cuteness meter in a high-slit dress.

 

IMAGE: Shantanu Maheshwari served his casual best on the red carpet.

 

IMAGE: Esha Gupta gave people a glimpse of her sexy lace back.

 

IMAGE: Raja Kumari put her curves on display in a figure-hugging dress.

 

IMAGE: Rashami Desai stunned in a green embellished dress.

 

IMAGE: Shefali Shah kept it simple in a sari-inspired dress.

 

IMAGE: Sisters Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar chose latex outfits for the night.

 

IMAGE: Jonita Gandhi wowed in a tulle dress with a long train.

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
