Beautiful Indians On The Red Carpet

Please click on the images for a look at the sensational styles from Beautiful Indians 2022 presented by Mamaearth and Femina.

IMAGE: All eyes were on Taapsee Pannu who looked radiant in an ivory sari, paired with a floor-length embroidered jacket.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur made a strong style statement in a cleavage-plunging gown.

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor's form-fitting black gown featured an off-the-shoulder neck and a frilled hemline.

IMAGE: Twice as nice! Disruptor of the Year Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyapcoordinated their outfits.

IMAGE: Winner of the Youth Icon of the Year, Manushi Chhillar, went for an all-black look.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a tuxedo.

IMAGE: Lady in black! Divya Khosla Kumar with her award.

IMAGE: Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee arrived with their kids.

IMAGE: Shirley Sethia upped the cuteness meter in a high-slit dress.

IMAGE: Shantanu Maheshwari served his casual best on the red carpet.

IMAGE: Esha Gupta gave people a glimpse of her sexy lace back.

IMAGE: Raja Kumari put her curves on display in a figure-hugging dress.

IMAGE: Rashami Desai stunned in a green embellished dress.

IMAGE: Shefali Shah kept it simple in a sari-inspired dress.

IMAGE: Sisters Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar chose latex outfits for the night.

IMAGE: Jonita Gandhi wowed in a tulle dress with a long train.