Beautiful Indians On The Red Carpet

Please click on the images for a look at the sensational styles from Beautiful Indians 2022 presented by Mamaearth and Femina.
IMAGE: All eyes were on Taapsee Pannu who looked radiant in an ivory sari, paired with a floor-length embroidered jacket.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Amyra Dastur made a strong style statement in a cleavage-plunging gown.
IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor's form-fitting black gown featured an off-the-shoulder neck and a frilled hemline.
IMAGE: Twice as nice! Disruptor of the Year Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyapcoordinated their outfits.
IMAGE: Winner of the Youth Icon of the Year, Manushi Chhillar, went for an all-black look.
IMAGE: Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a tuxedo.
IMAGE: Lady in black! Divya Khosla Kumar with her award.
IMAGE: Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee arrived with their kids.
IMAGE: Shirley Sethia upped the cuteness meter in a high-slit dress.
IMAGE: Shantanu Maheshwari served his casual best on the red carpet.
IMAGE: Esha Gupta gave people a glimpse of her sexy lace back.
IMAGE: Raja Kumari put her curves on display in a figure-hugging dress.
IMAGE: Rashami Desai stunned in a green embellished dress.
IMAGE: Shefali Shah kept it simple in a sari-inspired dress.
IMAGE: Sisters Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar chose latex outfits for the night.
IMAGE: Jonita Gandhi wowed in a tulle dress with a long train.