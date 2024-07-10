Will Radhika Take Inspiration From Sonakshi, Rakul...

IMAGE: Radhika and Anant Ambani. Photograph: ANI Photo

The larger-than-life functions preceding the Ambani shaadi have been drawing a lot of attention and, with the grand event scheduled to take place on July 12, the one question on everyone's mind is what Radhika will wear to the shubh vivaah.

The young bride has set the mood-board for 2024 by offering a crash course in wedding dressing with her multiple outfits.

While she has the best stylists in the country to decide her look, we feel she can always take a cue or two from these celebrities who made headlines with their sartorial choices for their special day.



The actor also stirred up nostalgia by choosing to wear her mom's four-decade old chikankari sari for the registration ceremony.

While Radhika sported her mom's jewellery at her mameru, will she wear the vermillion hue for her wedding?

IMAGE: Fresh-faced looks are in vogue and Rakul Singh gave off natural vibes at her reception in a lehenga that was intricately embroidered with pearls and crystals.

It's a great way to capture the innocence of the bride and it is only fitting if Radhika, who has a splendid complexion, takes a leaf out of the Indian 2 actor's wedding diary.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh /Instagram

IMAGE: Kiara Advani chose to bedeck herself in diamonds and massive emeralds.

The deep-coloured green gemstone seems to be a favourite with Nita Ambani as well.

It remains to be seen if the new Ambani bahu adds emeralds to her bridal jewellery; irrespective of the colour of her trousseau, it would be lovely.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

IMAGE: Fairytale weddings like Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's are in vogue and the Ambani wedding is expected to be one too.

Kriti's bridal outfit was delicately embroidered with gota work; Pulkit chose to have the Gayatri mantra embroidered on his.

Will Radhika and Anant do something similar?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra's decision to ditch the bindi was in sync with her subtle theme.

Subdued is in and the beauty of an ensemble lies in the fabric and the texture; while it seems unlikely, it would be nice for Radhika to let the outfit shine without distractions.

In fact, her bindi was missing as Radhika glowed in a champagne gold lehenga by Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at her sangeet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram