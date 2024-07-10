News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Will Radhika Take Inspiration From Sonakshi, Rakul...

Will Radhika Take Inspiration From Sonakshi, Rakul...

By ANITA AIKARA
July 10, 2024 11:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

IMAGE: Radhika and Anant Ambani. Photograph: ANI Photo

The larger-than-life functions preceding the Ambani shaadi have been drawing a lot of attention and, with the grand event scheduled to take place on July 12, the one question on everyone's mind is what Radhika will wear to the shubh vivaah.

The young bride has set the mood-board for 2024 by offering a crash course in wedding dressing with her multiple outfits. 

While she has the best stylists in the country to decide her look, we feel she can always take a cue or two from these celebrities who made headlines with their sartorial choices for their special day.  

IMAGE: Red is a traditional bridal colour and Sonakshi Sinha showed to-be dulhans just why they should turn to the timeless shade. 
The actor also stirred up nostalgia by choosing to wear her mom's four-decade old chikankari sari for the registration ceremony. 
While Radhika sported her mom's jewellery at her mameru, will she wear the vermillion hue for her wedding? 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fresh-faced looks are in vogue and Rakul Singh gave off natural vibes at her reception in a lehenga that was intricately embroidered with pearls and crystals. 
It's a great way to capture the innocence of the bride and it is only fitting if Radhika, who has a splendid complexion, takes a leaf out of the Indian 2 actor's wedding diary. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kiara Advani chose to bedeck herself in diamonds and massive emeralds.
The deep-coloured green gemstone seems to be a favourite with Nita Ambani as well. 
It remains to be seen if the new Ambani bahu adds emeralds to her bridal jewellery; irrespective of the colour of her trousseau, it would be lovely. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fairytale weddings like Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's are in vogue and the Ambani wedding is expected to be one too.
Kriti's bridal outfit was delicately embroidered with gota work; Pulkit chose to have the Gayatri mantra embroidered on his. 
Will Radhika and Anant do something similar?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra's decision to ditch the bindi was in sync with her subtle theme. 
Subdued is in and the beauty of an ensemble lies in the fabric and the texture; while it seems unlikely, it would be nice for Radhika to let the outfit shine without distractions. 
In fact, her bindi was missing as Radhika glowed in a champagne gold lehenga by Designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at her sangeet
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif wore a veil with a sari, clubbing together modern and traditional sensibilities. 
The long, beautiful, translucent cascade is a great pick with a lehenga as well. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ANITA AIKARA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
And The Ambanis Danced...
And The Ambanis Danced...
Radhika, Anant Glowed In Gold
Radhika, Anant Glowed In Gold
Unseen Pix From Radhika-Anant Mameru...
Unseen Pix From Radhika-Anant Mameru...
Robust production, new initiatives to drive Coal India
Robust production, new initiatives to drive Coal India
The Gavaskar@75 Quiz
The Gavaskar@75 Quiz
We trust that India...: US on Modi-Putin bonhomie
We trust that India...: US on Modi-Putin bonhomie
Modi To Finalise 100-Day Agenda After...
Modi To Finalise 100-Day Agenda After...

More like this

Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?

Who Is This Beauty At The Ambani Haldi Ceremony?

The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise

The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances