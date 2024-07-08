The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise

The Ambanis’ youngest generation -- the oldest is four years old, the youngest is one and the two in between, who are twins, are two years old -- had a special surprise for their uncle, Anant Ambani, who is getting married to Radhika Merchant on July 12.

With a little help from their grandparents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, here’s what four-year-old Prithvi, one-year-old Veda (Shloka and Akash’s children) and two-year-old Aadiya and Krishna (Isha Piramal Ambani and Anand Piramal’s children) did:

Photographs and video: ANI

A cute moment between grandparents Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

A lesson in romance for Radhika and Anant.

And one more…

With their grandchildren, Prithvi, Aadiya and Veda.

Mukeshbhai sings along… the gaana playing is Chakke Mein Chakka, from the 1968 film Bhramachari, in which the late Shammi Kapoor takes a number of kids for a car ride.

The kids seem to be enjoying themselves.

Krishna leans out behind his grandmother.

While Veda gets a kiss.

Aadiya too has a kiss ready for her grandfather.

Krishna, meanwhile, is interested in steering the enterprise.

Watch the full video below: