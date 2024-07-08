News
The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise

The Littlest Ambanis Have The Sweetest Surprise

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
July 08, 2024 16:41 IST
The Ambanis’ youngest generation -- the oldest is four years old, the youngest is one and the two in between, who are twins, are two years old -- had a special surprise for their uncle, Anant Ambani, who is getting married to Radhika Merchant on July 12.

With a little help from their grandparents, Nita and Mukesh Ambani, here’s what four-year-old Prithvi, one-year-old Veda (Shloka and Akash’s children) and two-year-old Aadiya and Krishna (Isha Piramal Ambani and Anand Piramal’s children) did:

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

Photographs and video: ANI

A cute moment between grandparents Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

A lesson in romance for Radhika and Anant.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

And one more…

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

With their grandchildren, Prithvi, Aadiya and Veda.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

Mukeshbhai sings along… the gaana playing is Chakke Mein Chakka, from the 1968 film Bhramachari, in which the late Shammi Kapoor takes a number of kids for a car ride.

 

 

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

The kids seem to be enjoying themselves.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

Krishna leans out behind his grandmother.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

While Veda gets a kiss.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet 

Aadiya too has a kiss ready for her grandfather.

 

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani sangeet

Krishna, meanwhile, is interested in steering the enterprise.

 

Watch the full video below:

 

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
