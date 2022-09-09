News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Alia GLOWS In Lilac!

Alia GLOWS In Lilac!

By Rediff Get Ahead
September 09, 2022 08:45 IST
Meet the stars who aced their off-duty fashion this week. 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Drishti and Zahabia/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna went Indo-Western in a printed jacket and lehenga set.

The antique earrings are a sweet nod to the traditional mood.   

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alina Anwar Couture/Instagram

Glowing mum-to-be Alia Bhatt knows how to dress her curves.

She experiments with jeans and teams it with a white T-shirt and lilac blazer. 

Our favourite part has to be the golden hoops and brown lips.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kapoor/Instagram

Karishma Kapoor underlines affinity for stripes in these colour-coordinated separates. 

She carries a suitably wow-worthy grey handbag and ties the whole silhouette together with white sneakers.

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria graces her fans with a look that screams 'HOT'. 

She pulls off the embroidered bralette with aplomb and pairs it with hot pants and a long printed jacket.  

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra's sharara set is one big festive vibe. 

She accessorises it with a metallic choker and matching earrings. 

  

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday slips into not one, but two cute dresses during her Italian holiday

The definition of floral chic, these soothing, cheery prints are bound to put anyone in a good mood.   

 

 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry by Karishma Mehta/Instagram

What's not to love about Pragya Jaiswal's beige kurta-sharara set that's brimming with vivid pastel hues and traditional mirror work?

The outfit is the perfect choice for the festive season. She teams it with a pastel green dupatta and matching earrings.  

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
