Alia GLOWS In Lilac!

Meet the stars who aced their off-duty fashion this week.
Rashmika Mandanna went Indo-Western in a printed jacket and lehenga set.
The antique earrings are a sweet nod to the traditional mood.
Glowing mum-to-be Alia Bhatt knows how to dress her curves.
She experiments with jeans and teams it with a white T-shirt and lilac blazer.
Our favourite part has to be the golden hoops and brown lips.
Karishma Kapoor underlines affinity for stripes in these colour-coordinated separates.
She carries a suitably wow-worthy grey handbag and ties the whole silhouette together with white sneakers.
Tara Sutaria graces her fans with a look that screams 'HOT'.
She pulls off the embroidered bralette with aplomb and pairs it with hot pants and a long printed jacket.
Aahana Kumra's sharara set is one big festive vibe.
She accessorises it with a metallic choker and matching earrings.
Ananya Panday slips into not one, but two cute dresses during her Italian holiday.
The definition of floral chic, these soothing, cheery prints are bound to put anyone in a good mood.
What's not to love about Pragya Jaiswal's beige kurta-sharara set that's brimming with vivid pastel hues and traditional mirror work?
The outfit is the perfect choice for the festive season. She teams it with a pastel green dupatta and matching earrings.