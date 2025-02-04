HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Akaisha's Andaaz Is Unbeatable

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
February 04, 2025 08:25 IST

From featuring Punjabi music videos to stealing the spotlight on the beach, Akaisha Vats knows how to get her moment in the sun.

She is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Andaaz 2; the original Andaaz will always be remembered for launching Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta as actors.

While we wait to see how Akaisha fills those glamorous shoes, here's a look at how much the camera loves her.

Akaisha Vats

IMAGE: She is the quintessential beach babe in a white crochet top worn over a sizzling red bikini. All photographs: Kind courtesy Akaisha Vats/Instagram

 

Akaisha Vats

IMAGE: This modern-day charmer knows how to mix and match as she rocks oxidised silver jewellery with her desi outfit.

 

Akaisha Vats

IMAGE: That black latex dress looks like it was made just for her.

 

Akaisha Vats

IMAGE: She’s channelling full-on Indian Barbie vibes with her pink ensemble.

 

Akaisha Vats

IMAGE: That silver blouse with a lilac sari? Pure magic.

 

Akaisha Vats

IMAGE: When it comes to pool time, she's owns pretty prints like nobody's business.

 

Akaisha Vats

IMAGE: With that white suit and those pearl anklets, Akaisha is definitely here to rule the fashion game.

Akaisha Vats

REDIFF STYLE
