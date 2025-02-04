Akaisha's Andaaz Is Unbeatable

From featuring Punjabi music videos to stealing the spotlight on the beach, Akaisha Vats knows how to get her moment in the sun.

She is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Andaaz 2; the original Andaaz will always be remembered for launching Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta as actors.

While we wait to see how Akaisha fills those glamorous shoes, here's a look at how much the camera loves her.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Akaisha Vats/Instagram IMAGE: She is the quintessential beach babe in a white crochet top worn over a sizzling red bikini.

IMAGE: This modern-day charmer knows how to mix and match as she rocks oxidised silver jewellery with her desi outfit.

IMAGE: That black latex dress looks like it was made just for her.

IMAGE: She’s channelling full-on Indian Barbie vibes with her pink ensemble.

IMAGE: That silver blouse with a lilac sari? Pure magic.

IMAGE: When it comes to pool time, she's owns pretty prints like nobody's business.

IMAGE: With that white suit and those pearl anklets, Akaisha is definitely here to rule the fashion game.

