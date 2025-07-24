Akanksha, Avneet, Sreeleela Are Playing With....

Solid-coloured dresses are proof that you don’t need prints to make an impact.

These single-tone attires are anything but basic.

Think bold neons or classic whites, clean lines and silhouettes that hug or flow... these looks are loud in the quietest way.

Dive into this gallery of fashion queens who are turning heads, one shade at a time.

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur is all about boss babe energy in this burnt orange corset dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

IMAGE: Tanya Maniktala’s hot pink slit dress is not for the faint of heart. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Maniktala/Instagram

IMAGE: Sukriti Kakar’s neon cutout moment underscores attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar/Instagram

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty pairs power tailoring with queen-core emeralds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Akanksha Sharma brings corset couture to Sunday brunch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Sreeleela glows in lilac with off-shoulder sass and emerald bling. Sweet with a side of savage. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande is casually crushing it in her cobalt blue wrap dress, tinted sunnies and gold flats. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

