Akanksha, Avneet, Sreeleela Are Playing With....

By SHRISTI SAHOO
July 24, 2025 10:51 IST

Solid-coloured dresses are proof that you don’t need prints to make an impact.

These single-tone attires are anything but basic.

Think bold neons or classic whites, clean lines and silhouettes that hug or flow... these looks are loud in the quietest way.

Dive into this gallery of fashion queens who are turning heads, one shade at a time.

Avneet Kaur

IMAGE: Avneet Kaur is all about boss babe energy in this burnt orange corset dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

 

Tanya Maniktala

IMAGE: Tanya Maniktala’s hot pink slit dress is not for the faint of heart. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Maniktala/Instagram

 

Sukriti Kakar

IMAGE: Sukriti Kakar’s neon cutout moment underscores attitude. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Kakar/Instagram

 

Athiya Shetty

IMAGE: Athiya Shetty pairs power tailoring with queen-core emeralds. Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

Akanksha Sharma

IMAGE: Akanksha Sharma brings corset couture to Sunday brunch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akanksha Sharma/Instagram

 

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela glows in lilac with off-shoulder sass and emerald bling. Sweet with a side of savage. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

Ankita Lokhande

IMAGE: Ankita Lokhande is casually crushing it in her cobalt blue wrap dress, tinted sunnies and gold flats. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Akanksha Sharma

