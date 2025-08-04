Malavika Manoj's Magic

Malavika Manoj's fashion seems to echo her boho vibes.

Her style is eclectic yet carefully curated to reflect visual storytelling with a modern touch.

Malavika is currently celebrating her latest release, Sumathi Vulavu.

micro bindi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Manoj/Instagram IMAGE: Malavika Manoj twirls in her pretty printed dupatta and statement choker finished with a

IMAGE: This hue of tangerine brings out her golden undertones and resonates with her upbeat persona.

IMAGE: She chooses to wear the Kasavu sari but makes it Malavika-coded with a jewel-tone contrasting blouse and a radiant smile.

IMAGE: Style doesn’t always need to be loud to make a statement -- it can show quiet confidence with a black power suit.

IMAGE: Understated but not unremarkable -- Malavika's lacy top and turquoise blue skirt look leans towards minimal but never plain Jane.

IMAGE: She gives a glimpse into her nerdy side with this cute mirror selfie!

IMAGE: Malavika's styling shows how a single detail can carry the weight of a full narrative. We are talking about her statement jhumkas which add so much character to this six-yard drape.

