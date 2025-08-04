HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Malavika Manoj's Magic

Malavika Manoj's Magic

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read
Share:

Last updated on: August 04, 2025 10:58 IST

Malavika Manoj's fashion seems to echo her boho vibes.

Her style is eclectic yet carefully curated to reflect visual storytelling with a modern touch.

Malavika is currently celebrating her latest release, Sumathi Vulavu.

Malavika Manoj

IMAGE: Malavika Manoj twirls in her pretty printed dupatta and statement choker finished with a micro bindi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Manoj/Instagram

 

Malavika Manoj

IMAGE: This hue of tangerine brings out her golden undertones and resonates with her upbeat persona.

 

Malavika Manoj

IMAGE: She chooses to wear the Kasavu sari but makes it Malavika-coded with a jewel-tone contrasting blouse and a radiant smile.

 

Malavika Manoj

IMAGE: Style doesn’t always need to be loud to make a statement -- it can show quiet confidence with a black power suit.

 

Malavika Manoj

IMAGE: Understated but not unremarkable -- Malavika's lacy top and turquoise blue skirt look leans towards minimal but never plain Jane.

 

Malavika Manoj

IMAGE: She gives a glimpse into her nerdy side with this cute mirror selfie! 

 

Malavika Manoj

IMAGE: Malavika's styling shows how a single detail can carry the weight of a full narrative. We are talking about her statement jhumkas which add so much character to this six-yard drape.

Malavika Manoj

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Isn't Rashmika Simply Radiant?
Isn't Rashmika Simply Radiant?
Sobhita, Aishwarya, Aditi And Sindoor
Sobhita, Aishwarya, Aditi And Sindoor
Janhvi, Nitibha And The Magic Called India
Janhvi, Nitibha And The Magic Called India
Nazar Na Lage, Trisha!
Nazar Na Lage, Trisha!
When Shalini Passi, Radhika Ambani Wore Art!
When Shalini Passi, Radhika Ambani Wore Art!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

In the Footsteps of Mahavatar Narsimha

webstory image 2

Haier Civic X11 Robots Now In India

webstory image 3

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

VIDEOS

Mortal remains of 15-yr-old Odisha girl set ablaze arrive at hometown Balanga0:54

Mortal remains of 15-yr-old Odisha girl set ablaze arrive...

J-K: Baglihar Dam Gates Opened After Heavy Rainfall0:45

J-K: Baglihar Dam Gates Opened After Heavy Rainfall

Dhoni Opens Up on Chennai Bond in Rare Appearance11:04

Dhoni Opens Up on Chennai Bond in Rare Appearance

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD