Bollywood's Super Cute, Super Stylish Besties

If you thought friendships in Bollywood are about brunches and selfies, think again.

They can go deeper and set legit friendship goals.

These celebrity besties redefine what it means to show up for your girl gang but in a fashion-forward way.

With every click, they gave us moments that were equal parts glam and goals. These girlies proved that outings get even better when shared with your closet crew.

IMAGE: Hot bikini looks and beach waves -- Disha Patani and Mouni Roy set the temperatures soaring with their vacay pics. Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

IMAGE: Friends can dazzle in sleepwear, exuding bestie energy with a fashion twist like Vaani Kapoor and Raashii Khanna's comfy chic avatars! Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: When one wore sparkle and the other shimmer, you knew this friendship was fire. Pragya Jaiswal and Rakul Singh are true glam dolls. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

IMAGE: With pink perfect pouts and synced-up sunnies, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora deliver high-glam harmony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora/Instagram

IMAGE: Bridesmaids besties make it boho. Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor light it up with their colourful attires like true fashionistas. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan/Instagram

IMAGE: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda don't just have great genes, they also have style. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Pearls, florals and bow, these pretty friends nail the coquette-core trend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

