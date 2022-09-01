Mrunal, Aditi, Tamannaah: Who Wore The Suit Better?

Fashion changes at blinding speed.

While pantsuits ruled the last season, it is the suit that is taking over now.

Though traditionally a man's silhouette, women are now adopting it to great stylish effect.

It's a sexy, sophisticated look that Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia and Aditi Rao Hydari are currently rocking.

But who did it better than the rest? Vote and let us know!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

One didn't expect Mrunal Thakur to show up at the Filmfare Awards red carpet in a suit instead of a gown.

But she didn't disappoint one bit. It's beautiful how she made a plain black tuxedo, paired with a white shirt, look so amazing.

The bow, shiny brooch and oversized studs were a good choice; she rounded it off with black pumps.

Mrunal proved that women can make suits look edgy and sexy.

She uploaded the pic and asked, 'Why should boys have all the fun?'

Why indeed!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia looks impressive and pretty in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna teal suit.

The blazer and matching trousers have a soft, femme elegance and the fit is flawless.

The glossy make-up and diamond earrings are lovely add-ons.

But the black nails point to the steel behind the feminine front.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amigos Rizwan/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari pushes the envelope in a pantsuit that is unapologetically glamorous.

A shift from her personal style, the breathtaking two-piece, bursting with sequins, is sharply tailored and party-ready.

Which of these looks do you like best?

Take the poll and let us know who gets your vote.