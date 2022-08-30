Celeb-Inspired Looks For Ganesh Chaturthi

As the countdown to Ganeshotsav begins, wardrobes are eyed again. And again. And again.

Saris are examined and blouses are tried on.

Ghagra cholis, anarkalis and salwar kameezes are paired with exquisite dupattas.

Bindis, bangles, earrings, necklaces, rings and other jewellery are kept at the ready, so that you can make changes even at the last minute.

But if you still need inspiration on how to look your traditional best, here are some tips from the stars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Festive occasions are the best time to shine and sparkle.

If you're attending a puja, wear a single-tone sari and team it with an embellished or sequinned blouse like Shanaya Kapoor.

Accessorise the look with fancy chandbalis and matching bangles.

You can ditch the neckpiece; instead, style your hair in a bun and adorn it with flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

If you're a fan of the minimalistic style, take a cue from Mira Kapoor's off-white fuss-free sari that stands out with its butti work.

The light drape won't weigh you down and can be paired with any gold blouse in your wardrobe.

If you want to jazz it up, you can also look for an exciting contrasting blouse.

Mira ditches her earrings and sticks to a choker and a matching maang tikka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

If you're in the mood to really dress up, let Ananya Panday inspire you to look for a neutral coloured lehenga with intricate threadwork.

The simple Indian silhouette will be a hit with your family and friends and perfect for a daytime gathering.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan's silver-threaded pastel blue kurta-pajama will help you stand out at a family gathering.

The sheer dupatta and embellished mojaris will add to the festive feel.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Can you take your eyes off Pooja Hegde's sari with its patchwork gold-sequinned flowers?

The accessories -- diamond studded bracelet, matching earrings and finger ring -- go beautifully with the sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's blue silhouette gets a bold touch with standout red and silver embroidery.

She teams her floor-length jacket with a bralette and matching trousers.

If you wish to replace the bralette, you could go for a semi-sheer or contrasting blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

The colour red works beautifully for any festive occasion and if you own a sari as stunning as the one Genelia Deshmukh is wearing, it's time to bring it out of the wardrobe.

The sheer sari, with its embellished stripes, is guaranteed to make heads turn.

The black bangles, gajra on the head and gold jhumkas dial up the drama.

If you don't wish to wear black on a festive occasion, just replace the black bangles with red ones. Or go with an intricate gold kada.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna's floral lehenga set will brighten up your festive mood.

The mirror-work choli and matching dupatta can be accessorised with playful jewellery and cheerful make-up.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

A cotton sari like the one Mandira Bedi is wearing is a wonderful choice for Ganesh Chaturthi. It can be worn all day without compromising on your comfort.

Mandira throws in a statement necklace for a touch of glamour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna serves the ultimate festive guest look in a purple asymmetrical kurta and flared bottoms.

She avoids loading up on chunky jewels and opts for metallic earrings and a bindi.