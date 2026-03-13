9 No-Stove Recipes Ideal For LPG Shortage

With the LPG cylinder shortage growing more worrying, as anxious citizens queue for gas and the Iran war continues without an end in sight, it's time to rethink how you cook at home.

In addition to gas stoves, there are other appliances available for cooking in many of our kitchens. Reduce your reliance on gas usage and distribute the cooking of your meals between your toaster, microwave, electric kettle or air-fryer.

That calls for a change in menu planning too. Here are 9 recipes that can be prepared without using a gas stove.

Photograph: Chef Siddharth Jokhani for Rediff

1. Microwave Veggie Bean Nut Omelette

An omelette can be quite easily made in the microwave. Chef Siddharth Jokhani offers a recipe for a high-nutrition omelette that takes 5 minutes to cook in the microwave.

Please find the recipe here: Microwave Veggie Bean Nut Omelette

Photograph: Chef Rupesh Khandekar for Rediff

2. Bombay Sandwich

Mumbai's beloved street food is loved for its mishmash of contents: Fresh vegetables, tangy green chutney on toasted bread. All you need is a toaster to put together Chef Rupesh Khandekar's recreation of the roadside sandwich and bring the taste of Mumbai to your kitchen.

Please find the recipe here: Bombay Sandwich

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kobako/Wikimedia Commons

3. Air-Fried Chicken Schnitzel

The light, crispy European-style chicken cutlet can be made in the air-fryer, saving cooking gas. In Shristi Sahoo's recipe the chicken breast is coated with a sauce made from mayonnaise, black pepper, rosemary and bread crumbs and is popped into the fryer.

Please find the recipe here: Air-Fried Chicken Schnitzel

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sriki555/Wikimedia Commons

4. Coconut Burfi

Who can resist Coconut Burfi? Simple, delicious, it's an ideal recipe for beginners. It's also one of the easiest burfis to make in the microwave. Just follow S Saraswathi's recipe.

Please find the recipe here: Coconut Burfi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raita Futo/Wikimedia Commons

5. Veggie Rice Paper Rolls

It's hard to find a summer meal offering as nourishing and tasty as cellophane-thin rice papers rolls which burst with a range of raw vegetables and are seasoned or dipped in a piquant sauce, says Zelda Pande.

What apparatus do you need for cooking this recipe? Just boiling water from your electric kettle.

Please find the recipe here: Veggie Rice Paper Rolls

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jon Sullivan/Wikimedia Commons

6. Paneer Walnut Malai Kofta, Egg Kebabs, Dahi Baras, Melted Cheese Sandwiches, Paneer Patties

Learn about what cooks best in your air fryer and the best ways to use it. Explore a selection of recipes that turn out beautifully using this appliance.

Please find the recipes here: Paneer Walnut Malai Kofta,. Crispy Egg Kebabs, Dahi Baras, Grilled Melted Cheese Sandwiches and Paneer Patties

Photograph: Deepa and Ashish Mehrotra for Rediff Photograph: Deepa and Ashish Mehrotra for Rediff

7. BBQ Veggies, Chicken And Pineapple

Light up your barbecue grill or a coal sigdi and turn the LPG crisis into a fun family barbecue evening. Ritu and Manish Mehrotra tell you how to marinate a bunch of vegetables, pieces of pineapple, chicken and execute a barbecue dinner.

Please find the recipe here: BBQ Veggies, Chicken And Pineapple

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

8. Achaari Paneer Tikka

Soft cubes of paneer are marinated in a tangy, pickle-spiced mixture and grilled, until smoky and flavourful, over a mesh placed over the flame of a stove. Opt instead to roast it over a grill or barbecue. Recipe: Bethica Das

Please find the recipe here: Achaari Paneer Tikka

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

9. Biscoot Ambode

The chai-time South Indian lentil snack does very well in the air fryer. Chef Roopa Nabar's recipe uses very little oil and can be stored in an airtight container.

Please find the recipe here: Biscoot Ambode