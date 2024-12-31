Shristi's Air-Fried Chicken Schnitzel

Several weeks before New Year, the festive season begins in London with the warm aroma of spiced pumpkin candles, freshly-baked cakes, and marshmallows melting atop hot chocolate.

The arrival of the new year always brings back fond memories of cooking Romanian dishes with my dear friend Roxana, who hails from Bucharest but works in finance in London.

One of the best aspects of living with people from different nationalities is the opportunity to learn from one another.

We experimented with a healthier version of Chicken Schnitzel for which I offer the recipe. It's a light crispy European-style chicken cutlet, that's a great addition to a New Year dinner.

Air-Fried Chicken Schnitzel

Serves: 2

Ingredients

160 gm chicken breast, sliced

2 cups bread crumbs

1 tbsp mayonnaise

Butter

Olive oil cooking spray or any other cooking oil spray

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Pinch or 2 black pepper powder

1 tsp dried rosemary, for garnish

Ketchup, for serving

Mustard, for serving

Method

Preheat the air-fryer to 360°F /180°C for 15 minutes.

Coat the air-fryer pan with butter and line the bottom with parchment paper.

Keep aside.

Dip both sides of the chicken into this mixture until fully covered and then dip into the bread crumbs.

Lay the chicken pieces on the lined baking tray.

Sprinkle some rosemary on top and spray on a little of the oil.

Flip and cook again on the other side for another 10 to 12 minutes.

Editor's Note: You could consider adding Parmesan cheese to the bread crumbs.

In addition to pepper, flavour with paprika too.