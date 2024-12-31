HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Shristi's Air-Fried Chicken Schnitzel

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 31, 2024 13:04 IST

Several weeks before New Year, the festive season begins in London with the warm aroma of spiced pumpkin candles, freshly-baked cakes, and marshmallows melting atop hot chocolate.

The arrival of the new year always brings back fond memories of cooking Romanian dishes with my dear friend Roxana, who hails from Bucharest but works in finance in London.

One of the best aspects of living with people from different nationalities is the opportunity to learn from one another.

We experimented with a healthier version of Chicken Schnitzel for which I offer the recipe. It's a light crispy European-style chicken cutlet, that's a great addition to a New Year dinner.

Chicken Schnitzel

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kobako/Wikimedia Commons

Air-Fried Chicken Schnitzel

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 160 gm chicken breast, sliced
  • 2 cups bread crumbs
  • 1 tbsp mayonnaise
  • Butter
  • Olive oil cooking spray or any other cooking oil spray 
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • Pinch or 2 black pepper powder
  • 1 tsp dried rosemary, for garnish
  • Ketchup, for serving
  • Mustard, for serving

Method

  • Preheat the air-fryer to 360°F /180°C for 15 minutes.
    Coat the air-fryer pan with butter and line the bottom with parchment paper.
  • Wash and clean the chicken breast.
    Keep aside.
  • Mix together the coating mixture -- the mayonnaise with the salt and the pepper.
    Dip both sides of the chicken into this mixture until fully covered and then dip into the bread crumbs.
    Lay the chicken pieces on the lined baking tray.
    Sprinkle some rosemary on top and spray on a little of the oil.
  • Cook in the air fryer for 10 to 12 minutes at 430°F/220°C.
    Flip and cook again on the other side for another 10 to 12 minutes.
  • When the schnitzels have turned golden brown, serve hot with the mustard and ketchup, with maybe a salad on the side.

Editor's Note: You could consider adding Parmesan cheese to the bread crumbs.

In addition to pepper, flavour with paprika too.

 

SHRISTI SAHOO
