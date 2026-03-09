10 Recipes Celebrating March

Spring calls for newly-harvested glossy vegetables and fruits, fresh flavours, light bites and colourful plates that match the cheerful mood of the season.

These 10 spring recipes -- some salads, a few breezy mains -- celebrate seasonal ingredients and bring sunshine to your table.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

1. Lauki Ke Kofte

Bottle gourd, also known as lauki or doodhi, may not be everyone's favourite and children often run away from the dining table when they see it served. But Hitesh Harisinghani shows how this humble sabzi can be transformed into something far more exciting that no one will refuse

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

2. Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin is packed with nutrients and can be enjoyed in many ways -- hearty curries, lightly-cooked sabzis or even simply just oven roasted.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai chooses bring you a tasty, healthy pumpkin soup.

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff

3. Ammaji's Mahi Bhindi

Some foods reflect more thoroughly the warmth of home -- a grandaughter offers a take on her grandmother's yoghurt preparation for lady's fingers or okra. This simple vegetable dish is elevated with yoghurt, and muted spices.

Photograph: Divya Nair/Rediff

4. Sutta Kathirikkai

Manjula Nair whips up a roasted brinjal relish that's wonderfully versatile. It can brighten up breakfast, lunch or dinner or be had as something to dip your snack in like idlis, wadas, dosas. Tangy. Spicy. Yum.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

5. Tomato Salad With Walnuts And Cheese

When you're looking for something wholesome but delicious try this salad that makes use of the freshest, plumpest tomatoes which are seasoned with blue cheese, fresh dill, walnuts, balsamic vinegar and black pepper. It will keep you energised through the day and may also support your weight-management goals.

Photograph: Divya Nair/Rediff

6. Beetroot Vada

A colourful, enticing snack, Divya Nair gives beets a gourmet avatar by adding a little channa dal, sambar onions, semolina, ginger and more.

Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

7. Green Amaranth Sabji

Greens are a great spring eat. Mayur Sanap stir fries amaranth bhaji with alu, onions, peanuts and a bunch of spices.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Stierch/Wikimedia Commons

8. Soy-Garlic Beans

If there are bean sceptics at the table, Zelda Pande's crunchy bean dish might just win them over. Steamed beans are gussied up with garlic, soy sauce and a touch of red chilly powder. They can be eaten with a Chinese rice or enjoyed even as a snack on their own.

Photograph: Chef Kunal Kapoor for Rediff

9. Bharwa Shimla Mirchi

Chef Kunal Kapoor's version of red bell papers or capsicum could be served to a nawab, so splendidly elegant is the dish.

Stuffed with spicy alus, corn and paneer, the bell peppers are then simmered in a rich red gravy and must be eaten with buttery naans.

Photograph: Chef Sneha Singhi for Rediff

10. Cucumber Millet Khichdi

Khichdi usually brings to mind comforting dal versions. But cucumber? Chef Sneha Singhi introduces a wholesome millet-based khichdi with cucumber.

