11 Stuffed Sabzi Recipes

India has a tradition of stuffing its vegetables.

Usually with a pungent masala and fresh ingredients, but sometimes even with mince meat. The stuffing of the sabzi turns simple vegetables into particularly tasty delights.

Stuffed vegetables might have a place in everyday meals or are made for special occasions.

Explore 11 recipes for a range of bharela dishes that are easy to prepare, taste good and are loved in homes across India.

Photograph: Ameya Warty for Rediff

1. No Onions Stuffed Paneer Tikka

A flavourful version of Paneer Tikka, Ameya Warty makes it without onions: Thick paneer slices are stuffed with a spicy green-peas-chilly mixture, marinated in hung curd, mustard oil and tandoori spices, then grilled till golden.

Please find the recipe here: No Onions Stuffed Paneer Tikka

Photograph: Chef Kunal Kapoor for Rediff

2. Bharwa Shimla Mirchi Or Stuffed Bell Peppers

Chef Kunal Kapoor's filled capsicums are a rich, restaurant-style dish. Colourful bell peppers are filled with corn, potatoes and paneer and then cooked in a creamy red gravy. It's an elegant, mildly spiced preparation.

Please find the recipe here: Bharwa Shimla Mirchi

Photograph: Dhairya Soni for Rediff

3. Stuffed Kalonji Karela

Jayanti Soni's homestyle vegetarian recipe sees bitter gourds filled with a delicious masala that includes kalonji (nigella seeds) and pakao-ed until tender. It's a traditional preparation that brings a balanced, savoury taste to the karela.

Please find Jayanti's recipe here: Stuffed Kalonji Karela and two more recipes, Stuffed Karela and Jodhpuri Bharwan Karela.

Photograph: Chef Roshan Tadadikar for Rediff

4. Aloo Khazana

Chef Roshan Tadadikar hollows out potatoes and spoons in a mixture of chopped carrots, peas, paneer, mashed potatoes and gently cooks them. They are garnished with almonds and make for a visually appealing vegetarian snack that works beautifully for parties.

Please find the recipe here: Aloo Khazana

Photograph: Chef Binish Baby for Rediff

5. Stuffed Mushrooms

Mushrooms filled with cheese, mustard, chopped bell peppers like how Binish Baby does it becomes a popular snack, turning mushrooms into delicious bite-sized starter or light side dish.

Please find the recipe here: Stuffed Mushroom. Or one more: Bharwan Mushroom

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff

6. Spicy Cabbage Rolls

A crunchy, flavour-rich Indian snack, Zelda Pande stuffs cabbage leaves with a spiced potato filling, dips them into chickpea-flour batter and deep-fries the rolls until crisp.

Please find the recipe here: Spicy Cabbage Rolls

Photograph: Chef Sabyasachi Gorai for Rediff

7. Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai creates a festive starter by filling sweet potatoes with nuts, maple syrup, cranberries, brown sugar and spicing it with cinnamon to create a satisfying holiday treat.

Please find the recipe here: Stuffed Sweet Potatoes=

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonia Goyal Jaipur/Wikimedia Commons

8. Rajasthani Bharwan Mirch

Swati Pareek brings the rustic taste of Rajasthan to the table with chillies that have been bharo-ed with masala and besan (chickpea flour), carefully fried to bring out bold, earthy flavours.

Please find the recipe here: Rajasthani Bharwan Mirch

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Sonia Goyal Jaipur/Wikimedia Commons

9. Bharwan Bhindi

A homestyle Bharwan Bhindi preparation where the okra or lady's fingers are slit and filled with a spiced stuffing and cooked for a long while over low heat -- a staple in many Indian kitchens.

Please find the recipe here: Bharwan Bhindi

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deboli Dutta/Wikimedia Commons

10. Stuffed Brinjal

This Konkani-style stuffed baby eggplant recipe, by Seema Nayak, uses small round eggplants that are slit and filled with a fragrant paste of coconut and spices, then cooked without haste till tender. An excellent match for rice or rotis or bhakris.

Please find the recipe here: Bharwan Bhindi

Photograph: Executive Chef Avinash Kumar for Rediff

11. Dum Ke Bharwan Parwal with Sangri Pulao

A festive rice and stuffed vegetable combo, shared by Chef Avinash Kumar, it pairs strongly spiced, stuffed pointed-gourds (parwal) cooked on dum (slow heat) with a fragrant pulao made of sangri (a traditional dry bean) and basmati rice. Together they form a classy, celebratory meal.

Please find the recipe here: Dum Ke Bharwan Parwal With Sangri Pulao

