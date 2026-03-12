Punjabi Food Like You Have Never Had Before!

Yes, Punjabi cuisine is definitely much more than just Dal Makhni and Paneer Butter Masala!

In fact, these dishes are never included in the repertoire of home-cooked dishes. Punjabi ghar ka khana is simple, relying on seasonal ingredients and boasts robust flavours.

I always reach out to talented home chefs and professionals for their recipes. Today, for a change, I am sharing my family recipes from my grandmother and my mother. Both were gifted cooks.

These dishes were staples in our home during my childhood. I have fond memories of them, even now. When I get nostalgic, I prepare them myself.

I can almost feel the aroma wafting through my nostrils, as I share these two recipes with you.

Meri Biji De Meat Wale Chawal was a meat pulao that was a Sunday special in our home.

My grandmother would prep for it in advance and was very particular about the quality of meat and her coveted spices. She would painstakingly prepare this dish on the chulha, tending to it, periodically lifting the lid to check and adjust the flavours.

When it was served up at the dining table, we all would dig into it ravenously.

Sukki Arbi was another home special. My mother cooked this dish like no one else could.

The very mention of arbi made us grimace when we were young. But when we would taste this dish all was forgotten. We would devour it. So much so, that it became my favourite growing up. Simple, minimalistic, yet so flavourful. The trick is to get the arbi just right -- not mushy or overcooked.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miansari66/Wikimedia Commons

Meri Biji De Meat Wale Chawal

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

For the mutton:

1 kg mutton, bone in

2 tbsp dhania or coriander seeds

2 tbsp black peppercorns

2 tej patta or bay leaves

1 medium-sized stick cinnamon

2 bara elaichi or black cardamom

6 green elaichi or cardamom

10 laung or cloves

1 chakri phool or star anise

1 large onion

10 pods garlic

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

For the rice:

4 tbsp ghee

2 onions, sliced finely

2 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

4 cups mutton broth (from the mutton cooked in the recipe above)

2½ cups basmati rice, washed, soaked for ½ an hour

Method

For the mutton:

In a large heavy-bottomed saucepan, add the mutton, coriander seeds, black peppercorns, garlic, bay leaves, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, star anise, salt, the whole onion.

Cover with enough water to submerge the mutton.

Bring to a boil and then cover, allowing it to simmer over low heat for 20 minutes.

Then take off heat.

Strain the broth.

Cover with enough water to submerge the mutton. Bring to a boil and then cover, allowing it to simmer over low heat for 20 minutes. Then take off heat. Strain the broth. Discard the whole spices and reserve the liquid and mutton separately.

Mash the now softened pods of garlic and add to the liquid.

For the rice:

In a large saucepan or a kadhai, heat the ghee, over medium to low heat.

Then add the sliced onions.

Sauté till golden.

The darker the onions, the better the colour of the pulao.

Once the onions turn translucent and soften, add the jeera.

Then add the mutton and fry till golden.

Then add the sliced onions. Sauté till golden. The darker the onions, the better the colour of the pulao. Once the onions turn translucent and soften, add the jeera. Then add the mutton and fry till golden. Next add the basmati rice and the broth kept aside earlier.

Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer over low heat till the water dries up and the rice is soft.

It will take about 10 minutes.

Allow the rice to steam with the lid on for 15 to 20 minutes.

Take off heat.

Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer over low heat till the water dries up and the rice is soft. It will take about 10 minutes. Allow the rice to steam with the lid on for 15 to 20 minutes. Take off heat. Serve hot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nishna/Wikimedia Commons

Sukki Arbi

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

500 gm arbi or guiya or colocasia

2 tbsp mustard oil

2 onions, finely chopped

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 pinch hing or asafoetida

1 inch-piece ginger, finely chopped

1 tsp chilly powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric

1 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp aamchur or dried mango powder

1 tsp garam masala

2 green chillies, chopped

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Water as required

Method