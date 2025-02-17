Asana, Week 7: How To Do Dhanurasana

In this year-long Rediff.com Get Fit With Yoga series, rediffGURU Pushpa R will teach you how to do a different yoga asana every week.

As the number of asanas increase, she will also create an exercise schedule for you.

To learn about the asanas from the earlier weeks, please click HERE.

This week, let's learn to do Dhanurasana aka The Bow Pose.

Yoga-related questions? Ask rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.

Asana 6: Dhanurasana, unlock the power of the bow pose.

IMAGE: Yoga expert Pushpa R shows you how to perform Dhanurasana. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

What if you could sculpt your spine, strengthen your core and unlock boundless energy with one pose?

Dhanurasana, or the Bow Pose, is a dynamic asana that stretches, strengthens and rejuvenates.

How to do the Dhanurasana

Lie on your stomach: Keep your legs hip-width apart and arms by your sides.

Bend your knees: Bring your heels toward your glutes.

Grab your ankles: Reach back and hold your ankles firmly with your hands.

Lift your chest and thighs: Inhale deeply and pull your legs up while raising your upper body.

Engage your core: Keep your body taut like a bow, balancing on your abdomen.

Hold and breathe: Stay in this position for 15 to 30 seconds.

Release gently: Go back to your original position.

Benefits of Dhanurasana

Strengthens the back and core: Tones back muscles, abs and shoulders.





Improves posture: Aligns the spine and counteracts slouching.





Boosts digestion: Massages abdominal organs, improving metabolism.





Increases flexibility: Opens the chest, shoulders and thighs.





Reduces stress: Activates the nervous system, relieving anxiety and fatigue.

Special instructions

Who should avoid?

If you have severe back pain, high blood pressure or have undergone recent abdominal surgery, this pose may not be suitable.

Variations

Older adults: Try a gentle version with a rolled towel under the thighs for support.

Kids: Encourage playful engagement by calling it the 'Superhero Pose'.

Pregnant women: Avoid this pose entirely due to abdominal compression.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

Yoga-related questions? Ask rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.