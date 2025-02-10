Yoga Asana, Week 6: Baddha Konasana

In this year-long Rediff.com Get Fit With Yoga series, rediffGURU Pushpa R will teach you how to do a different yoga asana every week.

As the number of asanas increase, she will also create an exercise schedule for you.

This week, let's learn to do Baddha Konasana aka Butterfly Pose.

Yoga-related questions? Ask rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.

Asana 6: Baddha Konasana (Butterfly Pose), Unlock your hips, unlock your energy

IMAGE: Pushpa R shows how to do the Baddha Konasana aka Butterfly Pose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pushpa R

What if one simple pose could release years of stored tension, improve flexibility and promote deep relaxation?

The Butterfly Pose or Baddha Konasana does exactly that.

A favourite among yogis, this asana opens the hips, improves circulation and soothes the mind.

How to do the Baddha Konasana

Sit on the floor: Keep your spine straight and legs extended in front of you.

Bend your knees: Bring the soles of your feet together, letting your knees drop outward like butterfly wings.

Hold your feet: Clasp your feet with your hands, keeping them as close to the groin as comfortable.

Flap your knees gently: Mimic the movement of butterfly wings to loosen the hip joints.

Deepen the stretch: For a deeper stretch, inhale and lengthen your spine, then exhale and lean forward towards your toes while keeping your back straight.

Hold for 30 seconds to a minute: Breathe deeply, feeling the tension release from your hips and thighs. Go back slowly to the sitting position and stretch your legs. Repeat.

Benefits of Baddha Konasana

Opens tight hips and inner thighs: A must for those with a sedentary lifestyle.





Improves blood circulation: Encourages better blood flow, especially in the lower body.





Eases menstrual discomfort: Helps relieve cramps and tension in the pelvic area.





Supports pregnancy and postpartum recovery: Strengthens pelvic floor muscles.





Enhances relaxation and stress relief: Encourages deep breathing and mindfulness.

Special instructions

Who should avoid?

If you have severe knee, groin or lower back injuries, approach this pose with caution or seek professional guidance.

Variations

Older adults: Use cushions under the knees for support.

Kids: Make it playful -- imagine being a butterfly!

Pregnant women: Sit with back support and avoid deep forward bending.

The Butterfly Pose isn't just about flexibility -- it's about freedom from stiffness, stress and tension. When performed correctly, you can feel your body open up like never before.

Many people practise yoga incorrectly, reducing its benefits and increasing the risk of strain.

If you are a beginner who is new to yoga, you can seek help of a certified yoga coach to make your learning safe, effective and tailored to your body's needs.

Pushpa R, founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes, is an expert in yoga, meditation and mindfulness. She holds a master's degree in yoga for human excellence.

